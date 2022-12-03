LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."

