Bullitt County, KY

wdrb.com

Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City

CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WLKY.com

JCPS offers support for students and staff grieving loss of students

Two JCPS students were shot and killed over the weekend. They were victims of a murder-suicide. The district is offering resources for students who are grieving and trying to cope with this tragedy. “I want our school community, the families, the students to know that we don't have all the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

