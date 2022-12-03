Read full article on original website
Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
Anonymous donor adopts remaining Angel Tree angels at New Albany Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone pulled off a Christmas miracle at the New Albany Salvation Army. The organization said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to adopt the rest of the angels on the Angel Tree. Just last week, the Salvation Army still needed 300...
Polar Express party bringing train rides, Santa's workshop to Louisville library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Polar Express is set to make a pit stop at the Southwest Regional Library in Louisville. The Polar Express Pajama Party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16. Families can stop along different stations at the library on Dixie Highway. Stops include a craft depot,...
Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City
CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
Newly reopened Oldham County BBQ restaurant closes again after fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night. The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m. They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire...
Central High's mentorship program reunites student with doctor who helped deliver her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program allowing teenagers to get hands-on medical experience is already changing lives. The Central High School Pre-Medical Magnet Program gives west Louisville students an up-close-and-personal experience with a career in medicine. One of those students, Sylvia Karmo, found there was a deep connection between her...
Little Caesars in Radcliff giving back to Kentucky National Guardsman paralyzed in wreck
RADCLIFF, Ky. — The owners of a Little Caesars Pizza in Radcliff are making a big contribution, and they're asking for the community's support to help a family in need. “He's always there to help other people, and I think it's our time to help him,” said Penny Michalak.
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
'Drag Queens on Ice' returns to Paristown to support the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ice skating in Louisville became a little more fierce on Sunday night. The third annual "Drag Queens on Ice" took place at Paristown's ice rink. Hundreds of people surrounded the ice to watch and cheer on the performers. Some of the areas most popular queens...
JCPS offers support for students and staff grieving loss of students
Two JCPS students were shot and killed over the weekend. They were victims of a murder-suicide. The district is offering resources for students who are grieving and trying to cope with this tragedy. “I want our school community, the families, the students to know that we don't have all the...
Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Honor Flight Bluegrass to honor World War II veterans on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Honor Flight Bluegrass is honoring World War II veterans on Wednesday as part of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Dec. 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor. The Japanese attack ended in the deaths of more than 2,300 American troops and launched the U.S. into World War II.
Bardstown Road construction project delayed by weather, April '23 finish date expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reimagination of Bardstown Road is taking longer than expected. In her newsletter, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said weather conditions and material shortages are contributing to the timeline delay. She writes that contractors need consistent temperatures above 50 degrees to complete the project. She...
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
