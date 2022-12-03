ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

College basketball rankings: Big man Zach Edey one of the biggest reasons Purdue is off to 8-0 start

A lot of time and attention was spent this past offseason on the number of quality bigs returning to college basketball — guys like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. So far, though, Purdue's Zach Edey has been the best of the bunch. One month into a five-month season, he's inarguably the leading candidate for national player of the year.
