A lot of time and attention was spent this past offseason on the number of quality bigs returning to college basketball — guys like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. So far, though, Purdue's Zach Edey has been the best of the bunch. One month into a five-month season, he's inarguably the leading candidate for national player of the year.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO