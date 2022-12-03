ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Uiagalelei in transfer portal: Five destinations where Clemson QB could fulfill five-star potential

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and one of the biggest names in college football entered in his name in the database shortly after noon ET. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a two-year starter for the Tigers, announced his intentions to move on after being benched in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina in favor of five-star freshman Cade Klubnik.
No. 17 Duke meets Iowa at Madison Square Garden

No. 17 Duke has shown the ability to spread around its offense. Iowa has a go-to player who can be a difference-maker. The teams meet as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night in New York. "We've got a lot of young guys learning," Duke guard Jeremy Roach...
