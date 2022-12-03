Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Senior citizens fear Washington County government to end Samaritan Home | By Kathleen Roecker
December 6, 2022 – West Bend, WI – I’m a senior citizen and I live in West Bend Wisconsin. I was born and raised here. I attended Barton Grade School, St. John’s Lutheran School, and West Bend High School. I worked for the West Bend Company, Mallard Coach and Bend Industries.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Local business support for Wreaths Across America by the Allenton American Legion | By Ron Naab
West Bend, WI – A check for $375 was presented to members of the Allenton American Legion Wreaths Across America Committee by West Bend Fleet Farm. In addition to the generous donation the store allowed the Legion Post to have tables set up and manned to collect money to support their goal to purchase 801 wreaths to be placed in 18 cemeteries and other locations across Washington County, WI.
spectrumnews1.com
Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Neumann Developments partners with Wisconsin Lutheran College to promote construction project in Village of Jackson
Milwaukee, WI – An interesting partnership as marketing students at Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) in Milwaukee worked with Neumann Developments on a project to help promote home construction in the Village of Jackson, WI. Jason Van Acker is the instructor in the college-level marketing course. He said the students...
Future of Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes? All options on the table
A Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors committee approved a resolution Tuesday that expands the ways the county could repair the aging Mitchell Park Domes building.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Alfred “Al” John Meyer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Alfred “Al” John Meyer passed away on December 2, 2022 in Kimberly, Wisconsin at his place of residence, Aspire Senior Living. Al was born February 1, 1923 in San Jose, CA to the late George and Anna (nee Halb) Meyer.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Soft open today for five Below on S. Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – A soft open today for five Below, 11745 S. Main Street, in West Bend, WI. Two of the other national chain stores in that strip formerly home to Shopko, HomeGoods and Sierra, opened Saturday, November 19. Washington County Insider on YouTube. five Below is expected...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wednesday, December 7 is 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor
The U.S. Naval base was attacked in two waves by 353 Japanese fighters, bombers and torpedo planes; 2,403 lives were lost. The next day, Dec. 8 the U.S. declared war on Japan. In January 2015 Washington County’s only remaining survivor of Pearl Habor, Jerry Jerome died. He was 93.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego family seeks Sanfilippo syndrome cure
Muskego parents were given a life-changing diagnosis. Their 3-year-old girl has a rare genetic disorder with no cure, but the family is not giving up hope. They're asking for your help as they launch a massive fundraising campaign.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha native and local pastor Mike Middleton coordinating Kenosha Bible Church’s live nativity
Editor’s note: The Kenosha News is pleased to announce the return of Snapshot, a series of features about local individuals and groups. If you have someone you feel should be considered, contact us at [email protected]. When a live nativity scene debuts on Sunday in Kenosha, it will culminate...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Toast makes it official with ribbon cutting
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of Toast Cedarburg, located at 5 Corners in the town of Cedarburg. After months of building renovations, the restaurant opened Nov. 25 and features a menu of traditional and specialty brunch items. Pictured...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
spectrumnews1.com
Fond du Lac eyes revitalization plans for future of downtown
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sam Meyer has seen a lot of change in downtown Fond du Lac in the two decades that his State Farm agency has operated there. Fond du Lac is looking at revitalization plans for North Main Street and its Riverwalk on the west side of downtown.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI
December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
whbl.com
Plymouth Entrepreneur is Prize Winner at Business Launch Event
A Plymouth man, whose business idea is to turn a problem into a product, was awarded second place in the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch event hosted by New North, which fosters collaboration among private and public sectors in 18 Northeastern Wisconsin Counties. Tyler Rezachek, who also took second place in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Good packing snow as 1-3 inches expected in Washington Co., WI
December 6, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Some good packing snow as a system is drifting through Washington County, WI. A mere 20 minutes after photo below was taken. It be slick on the roads. Motorists are reminded to turn on their headlights as roads are becoming...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha day care abuse case; more charges expected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha day care has been closed since September, but more child abuse allegations continue to surface. In an email to FOX6 News, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said Tuesday that an investigation into The Lawrence School uncovered two additional victims. Prosecutors said the woman responsible...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
