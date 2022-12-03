ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Local business support for Wreaths Across America by the Allenton American Legion | By Ron Naab

West Bend, WI – A check for $375 was presented to members of the Allenton American Legion Wreaths Across America Committee by West Bend Fleet Farm. In addition to the generous donation the store allowed the Legion Post to have tables set up and manned to collect money to support their goal to purchase 801 wreaths to be placed in 18 cemeteries and other locations across Washington County, WI.
ALLENTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Neumann Developments partners with Wisconsin Lutheran College to promote construction project in Village of Jackson

Milwaukee, WI – An interesting partnership as marketing students at Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) in Milwaukee worked with Neumann Developments on a project to help promote home construction in the Village of Jackson, WI. Jason Van Acker is the instructor in the college-level marketing course. He said the students...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Alfred “Al” John Meyer, 99, of West Bend, Wi

December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Alfred “Al” John Meyer passed away on December 2, 2022 in Kimberly, Wisconsin at his place of residence, Aspire Senior Living. Al was born February 1, 1923 in San Jose, CA to the late George and Anna (nee Halb) Meyer.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Soft open today for five Below on S. Main in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – A soft open today for five Below, 11745 S. Main Street, in West Bend, WI. Two of the other national chain stores in that strip formerly home to Shopko, HomeGoods and Sierra, opened Saturday, November 19. Washington County Insider on YouTube. five Below is expected...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Wednesday, December 7 is 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor

The U.S. Naval base was attacked in two waves by 353 Japanese fighters, bombers and torpedo planes; 2,403 lives were lost. The next day, Dec. 8 the U.S. declared war on Japan. In January 2015 Washington County’s only remaining survivor of Pearl Habor, Jerry Jerome died. He was 93.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego family seeks Sanfilippo syndrome cure

Muskego parents were given a life-changing diagnosis. Their 3-year-old girl has a rare genetic disorder with no cure, but the family is not giving up hope. They're asking for your help as they launch a massive fundraising campaign.
MUSKEGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Toast makes it official with ribbon cutting

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of Toast Cedarburg, located at 5 Corners in the town of Cedarburg. After months of building renovations, the restaurant opened Nov. 25 and features a menu of traditional and specialty brunch items. Pictured...
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
spectrumnews1.com

Fond du Lac eyes revitalization plans for future of downtown

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Sam Meyer has seen a lot of change in downtown Fond du Lac in the two decades that his State Farm agency has operated there. Fond du Lac is looking at revitalization plans for North Main Street and its Riverwalk on the west side of downtown.
FOND DU LAC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 departments respond to fire in Germantown, WI

December 6, 2022 – Germantown, WI – Germantown has a fire in a structure at Waste Management located north of County Line Road. 13 fire departments are responding including: Slinger, Richfield, Jackson, Hartford, West Bend, Milwaukee, Grafton, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Mequon, North Shore, Lisbon. The initial call came in...
GERMANTOWN, WI
whbl.com

Plymouth Entrepreneur is Prize Winner at Business Launch Event

A Plymouth man, whose business idea is to turn a problem into a product, was awarded second place in the NEW Launch Alliance Pitch event hosted by New North, which fosters collaboration among private and public sectors in 18 Northeastern Wisconsin Counties. Tyler Rezachek, who also took second place in...
PLYMOUTH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha day care abuse case; more charges expected

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha day care has been closed since September, but more child abuse allegations continue to surface. In an email to FOX6 News, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said Tuesday that an investigation into The Lawrence School uncovered two additional victims. Prosecutors said the woman responsible...
WAUKESHA, WI
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike

(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
WISCONSIN STATE

