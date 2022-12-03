Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The Poorest County in Washington State Has One Big Thing Going for It
Can You Name The Poorest County In Washington State?. When most people think of Washington State, they picture flourishing cities like Seattle and Tacoma. But there is another side to this beautiful state – a side that consists of rural counties with lower populations. One county in Washington State...
610KONA
Shocking! What’s in the World’s Largest Freezer in Horn Rapids?
Did you know the world's most enormous freezer is in Horn Rapids?. I had no idea, but how cool! Preferred Freezer Services, acquired by Lineage Logistics (2019) is located at 2800 Polar Way, in Horn Rapids. The 116-foot-tall building is the most giant automated refrigerated warehouse on earth. The group has several warehouses in Washington, including the towns of Prosser, Othello, Seattle, Quincy, Pasco, and Kennewick. Lineage Logistics operates cold storage food warehouses all over the U.S., and worldwide.
KPVI Newschannel 6
State sets price limit on carbon credit trading
Each share of planet-warming emissions bought and sold in Washington’s forthcoming carbon market will cost between $22 and $81, the state announced Thursday. The final price of each credit will be determined by demand in next year’s emission-allowance auctions, a key program in Washington’s efforts to eliminate carbon pollution from its biggest industries.
These PNW cities are among the fastest-growing in the U.S., study says
The Pacific Northwest’s often-gray skies and consistent rainfall haven’t seemed to turn people away from moving to the region.
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
kpq.com
Two WSDOT Plows Hit Within 12-Hour Span In Eastern Washington
The Washington Department of Transportation is recovering after two of its plows were hit by vehicles in a single 12-hour period. Both plows were struck in Eastern Washington, and there have been reports of cars passing plows on the shoulder and giving obscene gestures to plow drivers in the process.
Tri-City Herald
‘Unsung hero.’ Leader who set Tri-Cities on its current bright economic course has died
The man who fought to give the Tri-Cities the strong, post Cold War economy it enjoys today and protect the environment from Hanford site contamination has died. Mike Lawrence, the Department of Energy manager of the Hanford nuclear reservation site as the Cold War ended, died Saturday. “He was a...
State Looking to Put More Solar, Wind Projects on Public Lands?
According to information released Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, it appears the state is looking at putting more 'clean' energy projects on public wildlands. New map identifies 'best' locations for such projects. According to information released by DNR Communications Director Kenny Ocker, the state has created...
q13fox.com
Driver fined nearly $600 for driving with snow-covered windshield in Washington state
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Troopers fined a driver in Kitsap County $553 and cited them for negligent driving for failing to clear the snow from their windshield. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared an image on Twitter of only a tiny portion of the windshield having been cleared. The rest was covered in several inches of snow and ice.
Washington Trooper, shot in the line of duty, thanks hospital staff and 911 dispatchers
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Washington Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., the state trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22, met with the hospital staff and the 911 dispatchers who he credited with helping save his life. Trooper Atkinson was in his vehicle at the intersection of Avery Street and West Poplar Street just after 5 p.m....
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
Failure To Chain Up on Washington Passes Will Cost You WSP Says
How Much Is The Fine If You Don't Chain Up In Washington State?. Driving in winter can be dangerous enough without having to worry about road conditions. But what if you get caught in a snowstorm while driving through a mountain pass? Is it really necessary to put chains on your tires?
Overnight snow closes Tri-Cities schools. How much fell and how long will it stick around?
Richland, Pasco and Kennewick school districts called it a snow day.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities Christmas Tree vendors battle inflation
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Holidays are in full swing and people are out shopping for the perfect gift. The tree you put them under will cost a little more this year. Inflation is increasing more than just your gas and food prices this year. Christmas trees are on that...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
Chronicle
Washington State Transportation Commission to Discuss Road Usage Charge, Other Issues
The Washington State Transportation Commission will hold a meeting on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 during which it will discuss several topics, including traffic safety challenges, a statewide road usage charge program and approaches to addressing fuel funding shortfalls for Washington State Ferries. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. both...
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
Comments / 0