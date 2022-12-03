ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

zip06.com

Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm

An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
BRANFORD, CT
NBC New York

School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy

A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
FARMINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November

FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

For The First Time In A Long Time, Derby Has A Full-Time Economic Development Director

DERBY — The city has a new, full-time economic development director in place after nearly a decade of the position being vacant. Mayor Rich Diekan’s chief of staff Walt Mayhew announced last week that the city hired Roger Salway to fill the position vacated back in 2013 by former economic development director Sheila O’Malley, who now serves in a similar position in neighboring Ansonia.
DERBY, CT
zip06.com

Guilford Attorney Joins Pullman & Comley

Pullman & Comley, LLC has announced the addition of five associates to the firm — Daniel R. Barrack, Meagan A. Cauda, Liana Feinn, Joshua S. Smith, and Gwaina D. Wauldon. Smith, a Guilford resident, is an associate in the business and finance practice, has a diverse background working with businesses across several areas of the law, including environmental law, real estate and land use. His focus is on assisting businesses in formation, providing services to clients with regard to their merger and acquisition activities and structuring and negotiating operating agreements and governance documents. Smith received his B.A. from University of California, Santa Cruz and his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.
GUILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident

2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Historic Edgewood mansion soon to be site of Montessori school

One of the Elm City’s historic mansions will soon become a center for childcare and education. The mansion, located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, is the site of an expansion to the Montessori School On Edgewood that would add a private childcare center for infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Retail Marijuana Store Hearing Set for Dec. 19

An application for a retail marijuana store in Westbrook will get a second public hearing from the Zoning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19 after the Commission voted to continue the hearing at its meeting on Nov. 28. Last year, Connecticut legislators passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults...
WESTBROOK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull Center zone change clears way for new proposal

TRUMBULL — A plan to renovate the long-languishing Trumbull center shopping plaza on White Plains Road has moved one step closer to reality, with the approval of an amendment that would allow mixed-use developments on properties meeting specific criteria in town. On Nov. 30, the Trumbull Planning and Zoning...
TRUMBULL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program

School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Student Cut From Ansonia Basketball Team For Attending Magnet School

ANSONIA — Roman Moore was picked for the team after surviving the tryouts, and was even considered one of the best players on the court for his age. But 11-year-old Roman won’t be playing for the Ansonia Middle School basketball team this year because the school’s principal cut him from the team.
ANSONIA, CT

