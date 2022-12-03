Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
zip06.com
Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm
An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
NBC New York
School Board in Connecticut Reverses Course After Calendar Controversy
A growing school calendar controversy has Farmington switching gears. Before a packed room at the middle school in Farmington on Monday, the school board voted to reverse course and add back two Jewish holidays as days off for the 2023-24 school year. “They listened to the public feedback and they...
trumbulltimes.com
Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November
FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
New Haven Independent
For The First Time In A Long Time, Derby Has A Full-Time Economic Development Director
DERBY — The city has a new, full-time economic development director in place after nearly a decade of the position being vacant. Mayor Rich Diekan’s chief of staff Walt Mayhew announced last week that the city hired Roger Salway to fill the position vacated back in 2013 by former economic development director Sheila O’Malley, who now serves in a similar position in neighboring Ansonia.
zip06.com
Guilford Attorney Joins Pullman & Comley
Pullman & Comley, LLC has announced the addition of five associates to the firm — Daniel R. Barrack, Meagan A. Cauda, Liana Feinn, Joshua S. Smith, and Gwaina D. Wauldon. Smith, a Guilford resident, is an associate in the business and finance practice, has a diverse background working with businesses across several areas of the law, including environmental law, real estate and land use. His focus is on assisting businesses in formation, providing services to clients with regard to their merger and acquisition activities and structuring and negotiating operating agreements and governance documents. Smith received his B.A. from University of California, Santa Cruz and his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Platt Tech Rollover Accident
2022-12-06@2:17pm–#Milford CT– Report of a rollover accident in front of Platt Tech at 600 Orange Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Randy Cox’s legal team and City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement negotiations in $100 million civil case
The legal team for Richard "Randy" Cox and the City of New Haven agreed to pursue settlement negotiations in a $100 million civil case, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Yale Daily News
Historic Edgewood mansion soon to be site of Montessori school
One of the Elm City’s historic mansions will soon become a center for childcare and education. The mansion, located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, is the site of an expansion to the Montessori School On Edgewood that would add a private childcare center for infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
Stratford-based Sikorsky loses bid to build Future Long Range Assault Aircraft
Bell Textron, which is based in Texas, will build the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.
zip06.com
Retail Marijuana Store Hearing Set for Dec. 19
An application for a retail marijuana store in Westbrook will get a second public hearing from the Zoning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19 after the Commission voted to continue the hearing at its meeting on Nov. 28. Last year, Connecticut legislators passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull Center zone change clears way for new proposal
TRUMBULL — A plan to renovate the long-languishing Trumbull center shopping plaza on White Plains Road has moved one step closer to reality, with the approval of an amendment that would allow mixed-use developments on properties meeting specific criteria in town. On Nov. 30, the Trumbull Planning and Zoning...
milfordmirror.com
Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program
School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
CT aerospace suppliers were shocked by the Army's decision to give the Black Hawk helicopter replacement contract to Bell over Sikorsky.
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
New Haven Independent
Student Cut From Ansonia Basketball Team For Attending Magnet School
ANSONIA — Roman Moore was picked for the team after surviving the tryouts, and was even considered one of the best players on the court for his age. But 11-year-old Roman won’t be playing for the Ansonia Middle School basketball team this year because the school’s principal cut him from the team.
What’s happening at 98 South Main Street, with YMCA out of picture?
NORWALK, Conn. — The South Norwalk Community Center has been at the center of South Norwalk for years. But now the building at 98 South Main Street now joins the Glenbrook Community Center in Stamford as the latest community hub with an uncertain future. On Nov. 7, the city’s...
News 12
Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access
Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance. Fitzgerald "Fiji" Giusti, 58, suffered a heart attack on Thursday inside the Dollar Tree on Huntington Turnpike Thursday, where he had stopped to buy a few items for his 80-year-old mother.
