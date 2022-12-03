Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ D. Multerer
May 9, 1946 - December 2, 2022. Kathleen “Kathy” Diane (nee Kubala) Multerer of Hartford transitioned from this physical world on December 2, 2022, at 3:47 p.m., and is now free in spirit and from earthly and bodily constraints. She lived her life solely from a place of love, a graceful servant to humanity. She was 76 years old.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Martha Pauline Adams (nee Rickert)
May 24, 1920 - Nov. 28, 2022. Martha Pauline Adams (nee Rickert) passed away on November 28, 2022, at the age of 102. She was born on May 24, 1920, in Tigerton, Wisconsin, and was the last remaining child of Frederick and Wilhelmina (Semrau) Rickert. She was predeceased by older...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donald J. Bell
Aug. 30, 1931 - Dec. 3, 2022. Donald J. Bell, age 91, passed away peacefully at Froedtert West Bend Hospital on December 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Don was born and raised on the family farm in Saukville on August 30, 1931, to Fred and Clara (nee Van De Boom) Bell. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1949. Don proudly served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. He married his beloved wife, Eileen (nee Fehring), on November 11, 1953, at Holy Angels Church, West Bend.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elmer H. Terlinden
Sept. 3, 1936 - Dec. 3, 2022. Mr. Elmer Terlinden of Port Washington passed away at Village Pointe Commons Memory Care on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was 86 years old. Elmer was born in Allenton on September 3, 1936, son of Benjamin and Hedwig Pluedemann Terlinden. He attended local schools and began working at Freeman Chemical right after graduating from high school. Elmer proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. After he returned home, he returned to Freeman Chemical and began his career as a chemist. He retired shortly before the company moved to its Port Washington location.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Bethke
March 7, 1929 - Dec. 1, 2022. Dorothy Bethke of Mukwonago passed away peacefully at her home on December 1, 2022, at age 93. She was born on March 7, 1929 to Charles and Monica Burrows of Wauwatosa. She was a graduate of UW-Madison, and was married to Jerry Bethke...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ellen F. Frank
Feb. 17, 1929 - Dec. 2, 2022. Ellen F. Frank, 93, passed away on December 2, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls. Ellen was born on February 17, 1929 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to the late Henry and Mae (nee Rademacher) Brown. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Frank on April 20, 1953. Ken passed away on March 19, 1999. She was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Ellen was in the ladies’ guild. She was a great mother to Ken and Charles.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gary D. Kuehl
Gary D. Kuehl, 74 of West Bend passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born on March 12, 1948, to Donald R. and Shirley H. (nee Lichtensteiger) Kuehl. Gary loved sports, during his life he was involved in many leagues for baseball and golf. He cheered for the Packers, the Brewers, and the Badgers no matter their season. Gary worked for Serigraph for over 35 years until retirement.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marvin Roy Schroeder
Aug. 14, 1942 - Dec. 3, 2022. Marvin Roy Schroeder of Mukwonago found peace surrounded by his loving family at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 80 years. He was born to Harro Isenburg and Emmy Louise Schroeder on August 14, 1942, in Milwaukee. He married the love of his life (the feisty girl next door) on March 26, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia.
Greater Milwaukee Today
William ‘Bill’ J. Schultz
June 6, 1937 - Dec. 5, 2022. William “Bill” J. Schultz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 85. He was born in New Jersey on June 6, 1937, the son of Joseph and Helen (nee Lamb) Schultz. He...
Greater Milwaukee Today
William ‘Bill’ R. Schmidt
May 28, 1949 - Nov. 29, 2022. William “Bill” R. Schmidt, 73, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1949, to Robert William and Ramona Cecilia (nee Harmon) Schmidt. Bill was a very proud 50-year member of the Operating Engineers Local...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda L. Selchert
Feb. 19, 1943 - Dec. 3, 2022. Linda L. Selchert of Waukesha died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born in Spokane, Wash., on February 19, 1943, the daughter of James and Ina (Goodman) Bradbury. Linda was an extremely hard-worker her entire life, working for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James ‘Jim’ C. Krueger, 63
James “Jim” C. Krueger of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on December 2, 2022, at the age of 63 due to a sudden cardiac event. Born in Port Washington on July 10, 1959, to the late Clairmont and Doris (nee Last) Krueger, Jim grew up in Grafton, graduating from high school in 1977. Jim spent his entire 45-year career in the beverage industry beginning at Ambur Distilled Products in 1977 and continuing on in 1990 at CJW, Inc. in Racine where he was the Operations Manager until the time of his death.
Greater Milwaukee Today
David J. McLeod, 81
David J. McLeod was taken to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Lawlis Hospice in Mequon. He was 81 years old. David loved the Lord and sharing the gospel with those around him. He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett McLeod; mother, Dorothy Nadeau; and his brother Robert McLeod.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bernice Haase
Oct. 4, 1922 - Nov. 30, 2022. Bernice E Haase, 100, passed away on Nov 30, 2022 at Saint Anne’s Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee. Bernice was born on October 4, 1922 in the Town of Lowell to Walter and Marie (Walsh) Haase, the second of 10 children. Bernice’s work...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman)
June 22, 1940 - Dec. 4, 2022. Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman) was born in Racine on June 22, 1940, to Eric and Audrey (Simpson) Herman. She passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Waukesha. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; her brothers Jack...
Greater Milwaukee Today
'I am proud to have overseen a tremendous transformation of our city'
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins announced that he will not seek re-election in the spring, on Monday. “As the spring 2023 election cycle begins, my family and I had many conversations, thoughts, and prayers about the next step for my career, and ultimately, we concluded that as I grow in my career, I could no longer give the City of West Bend the time and attention it deserves as your Mayor,” said Jenkins, in a Facebook post.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Locally owned pharmacy opens in Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON - Port Family Pharmacy, the newest provider of pharmacy and wellness services, announced the official opening of its new location in Port Washington. Plans and renovations to open the new pharmacy at 1021 N. Wisconsin St. in Port Washington began in March, after it became clear that the city and surrounding area had a definite need that was not being met, according to a pharmacy press release.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Midnight Magic in Mukwonago
MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce put on their annual Midnight Magic event this past weekend. Festivities actually started on Wednesday at the Mukwonago Community Library with the tree lighting ceremony. Saturday was packed full of many activities for the local community and visitors from all over to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc business owner reinvents herself after pandemic
OCONOMOWOC — A business owner in Oconomowoc found herself losing her longtime business due to the pandemic. After taking some time to reflect she reemerged with a new business. Molly Johnson has owned Canine Comfort, which provided a therapy dog program development paired with comprehensive volunteer and staff training for health care organizations across the country. She launched the business in 2007 and closed it in 2022.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wolverines top Lancers
BROOKFIELD — When her team needed a forceful leader in the second half, Caden Krohn took control of the pressure-packed situation. Krohn, an aggressive 6foot-1 senior forward, scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the second half as the Waukesha West girls basketball team defeated Brookfield Central 57-47 in a hard-fought nonconference game Tuesday night.
