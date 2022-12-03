ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

PIX11

‘Face-on’: Adams defends mental health plan’s involuntary holds

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss his new mental health initiative for New York City, including a controversial component allowing for the possible involuntary hospitalization of some people. Adams defended that part of the plan, noting that mental health professionals — and not just the police […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

