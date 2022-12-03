Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge
View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doncic, Mavs Avoid 4th-Quarter Collapse, Defeat Nuggets For 3rd Straight Win
The Dallas Mavericks knew they were in for a tough challenge on Tuesday night as they faced the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back. Having won three of its last four games coming in, Dallas was also playing its third game in four nights. Despite the tired...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Game-Winner vs. Hornets
In his first game back from an ankle sprain, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made a huge impact in a close victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It was by far his best game of the season, as he finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and the game-winning basket.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Rest Of Game With Flu-Like Symptoms
The good vibes just ground to a screeching halt. Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis, who has emerged as a fringe MVP candidate thanks to his terrific winning play of late, departed the Lakers' still-in-progress game against the Cleveland Cavaliers near the end of the first quarter. Shams Charania...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Nurse Pinpoints the Issue With Fred VanVleet’s ‘Off-Kilter’ Shooting Struggles
Let's start with this: 38% career three-point shooters don't suddenly forget how to shoot at 28 years old. View the original article to see embedded media. Fred VanVleet is not broken. He knows it. His teammates know it. Heck, even opposing teams know it. He is, however, in a funk, an extended one, and quite possibly the worst one of his career.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Talks Recent Excellence Of Anthony Davis
Your Los Angeles Lakers have been on a tear lately. The team is currently riding high on a three-game win streak, and has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests. Outside of one victory without him, All-NBA big man Anthony Davis has been the main part of that equation. First-year...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back
After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Celtics Provide Injury Report Ahead of Raptors Game
The Boston Celtics will be a little shorthanded Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Al Horford will have the night off with lower back stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon. Malcolm Brogdon, meanwhile, is listed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Prepare for the Challenge of Facing Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
View the original article to see embedded media. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is among the most entertaining players in the NBA. The Miami Heat will have the task of defending him Monday at 8 p.m. in Memphis when they close their four-game road trip. Morant is averaging 28.4 points,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Class of 2023 Running Back Isaiah Carlson Commits to UCLA Football
The Bruins have bolstered their future backfield. Class of 2023 running back Isaiah Carlson has verbally committed to UCLA football, he announced Sunday on Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball-carrier out of Ferndale High School (WA) took an official visit to Westwood over the weekend, and he left a Bruin. Carlson...
Comments / 0