ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge

View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Game-Winner vs. Hornets

In his first game back from an ankle sprain, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made a huge impact in a close victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It was by far his best game of the season, as he finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and the game-winning basket.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Rest Of Game With Flu-Like Symptoms

The good vibes just ground to a screeching halt. Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis, who has emerged as a fringe MVP candidate thanks to his terrific winning play of late, departed the Lakers' still-in-progress game against the Cleveland Cavaliers near the end of the first quarter. Shams Charania...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nick Nurse Pinpoints the Issue With Fred VanVleet’s ‘Off-Kilter’ Shooting Struggles

Let's start with this: 38% career three-point shooters don't suddenly forget how to shoot at 28 years old. View the original article to see embedded media. Fred VanVleet is not broken. He knows it. His teammates know it. Heck, even opposing teams know it. He is, however, in a funk, an extended one, and quite possibly the worst one of his career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Talks Recent Excellence Of Anthony Davis

Your Los Angeles Lakers have been on a tear lately. The team is currently riding high on a three-game win streak, and has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests. Outside of one victory without him, All-NBA big man Anthony Davis has been the main part of that equation. First-year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back

After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Celtics Provide Injury Report Ahead of Raptors Game

The Boston Celtics will be a little shorthanded Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Al Horford will have the night off with lower back stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon. Malcolm Brogdon, meanwhile, is listed...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Class of 2023 Running Back Isaiah Carlson Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have bolstered their future backfield. Class of 2023 running back Isaiah Carlson has verbally committed to UCLA football, he announced Sunday on Twitter. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball-carrier out of Ferndale High School (WA) took an official visit to Westwood over the weekend, and he left a Bruin. Carlson...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy