Oklahoma City, OK

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Rest Of Game With Flu-Like Symptoms

The good vibes just ground to a screeching halt. Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis, who has emerged as a fringe MVP candidate thanks to his terrific winning play of late, departed the Lakers' still-in-progress game against the Cleveland Cavaliers near the end of the first quarter. Shams Charania...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Game-Winner vs. Hornets

In his first game back from an ankle sprain, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made a huge impact in a close victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It was by far his best game of the season, as he finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and the game-winning basket.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nick Nurse Pinpoints the Issue With Fred VanVleet’s ‘Off-Kilter’ Shooting Struggles

Let's start with this: 38% career three-point shooters don't suddenly forget how to shoot at 28 years old. View the original article to see embedded media. Fred VanVleet is not broken. He knows it. His teammates know it. Heck, even opposing teams know it. He is, however, in a funk, an extended one, and quite possibly the worst one of his career.
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Raptors: Increased Energy and Better Ball Security the Difference-Makers in Second Half Surge

View the original article to see embedded media. After committing nine turnovers and getting distracted by their frustrations with the officiating in the first half, the Celtics stayed locked in throughout the third frame. Boston committed only one giveaway, outscored the Raptors 35-18, and seized control of the game. The...
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Talks Recent Excellence Of Anthony Davis

Your Los Angeles Lakers have been on a tear lately. The team is currently riding high on a three-game win streak, and has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests. Outside of one victory without him, All-NBA big man Anthony Davis has been the main part of that equation. First-year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers vs. Rockets: James Harden Assesses First Game Back

After spending the last month rehabbing from a tendon strain in his foot, the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden returned to the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting lineup on Monday night. Ironically, Harden’s return came against his former team, the Houston Rockets. Playing in an arena he knows very well, Harden...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher

The Guardians continue their hunt for an offensive-minded and reliable defensive catcher as the Winter Meetings continue on in San Diego. While Sean Murphy likely remains the team's number-one priority, they also need to prepare for a situation in which they lose out on the All-Star catcher. Murphy continues to draw interest from numerous other clubs such as the Braves, Cardinals, Rays, Red Sox, and now apparently the Astros want to get in on the fun.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

