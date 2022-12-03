Read full article on original website
s guest
4d ago
oh yah SUM TING wong..as Monty hall would say " Let's make a deal". door #1 a drug deal gone bad or door #2 it's over a broad.
whdh.com
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
NECN
Bereaved Family IDs Man Found Dead in Lowell Basement Freezer
The family of the man who was killed and put in a freezer in Lowell, Massachusetts, has identified him as John Wayne Potter. Authorities haven't publicly identified the man whose body was found in a chest freezer in the basement of a home on Coburn Street this weekend, but Potter's family — which has dealt with deep tragedy before, when Potter's sister was killed as a girl — said they had reported the 37-year-old missing.
whdh.com
Hours-long standoff after armed assault in Cambridge ends in arrest
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - After a two-hour standoff in Cambridge Tuesday night, local police said the issue had been resolved safely. Earlier in the evening police reported an active standoff situation on Gore Street. A man had barricaded himself inside a home after committing an armed assault, officials said. They had been able to enter the home and arrest the suspect before sending the man to the hospital for drug and alcohol related evaluation.
DA: 21 people arrested in connection with large scale drug, firearm operation in Lowell
LOWELL, Mass. — 21 people were arrested in connection with a large-scale investigation into the possession of illegal firearms and drugs in the city of Lowell and surrounding communities, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced on Tuesday during a press conference. The arrests were made at multiple locations Tuesday...
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
whdh.com
Trespassing man found sleeping in Dorchester public school
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was found sleeping inside a school in Dorchester Tuesday morning, Boston Public Schools confirmed. Police said the trespasser was found by a teacher around 7:30 a.m. inside a classroom at the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School. According to the police report, the teacher assumed...
NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating
DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
Two charged with kidnapping after body found in freezer
LOWELL, Mass. — Two people have been charged with kidnapping after police found the body of a man inside a freezer at a Massachusetts home. Michael Burke and Samantha Perry appeared in Lowell District Court on Monday on kidnapping charges, WFXT reported. Burke and Perry were charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found at their home Friday.
whdh.com
Police investigating early morning Raynham crash that killed 1, injured 4
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Raynham police and fire departments responded to a serious motor vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive...
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
New Hampshire man charged with ripping down LGBTQ flag
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly ripped down an LGBTQ flag and threw it into a dumpster.Manchester police arrested 32-year-old Mason Case and charged him with criminal mischief following the November 14 incident.Case allegedly was caught on surveillance video climbing a fire escape at Kreiva Academy on Pine Street. Police said the video showed Case ripping down the flag, and throwing it into a dumpster nearby.After several weeks of investigating, Case was arrested on Saturday. He was released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to return to court on January 6.Manchester police said the case has been referred to the Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit to determine if additional charges are warranted.
whdh.com
Man charged in deadly stabbing at Somerville laundromat
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a laundromat in Somerville appeared before a judge on Tuesday. Monday night, police responded to the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets around 7:30 p.m. where 7NEWS sources said a victim was stabbed in the neck.
whdh.com
Double shooting in Dorchester injures two
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
whdh.com
Car crashes into TD Bank in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A car crashed into TD Bank on South Willow Street in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday morning. The bank was open at the time of the crash, but no one was in the lobby. The bushes in front of the bank were torn apart, along with a...
WMUR.com
Concord police search for missing 76-year-old woman
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old after activating a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert. Dorinda Gibney was last seen walking around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after she left a home on Noyes Street in Concord, police said. Officials said Gibney was last seen...
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with deadly stabbing at Somerville laundromat
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night. Police responded to the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets around 7:30 p.m. where 7NEWS sources say a victim was stabbed in the neck. The victim,...
whdh.com
New details on investigation into Wayland police chief reveal history of misconduct
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - New details were released in the investigation into the conduct of an on-leave Wayland police chief on Monday. In an investigative report, the town said Chief Sean Gibbons violated department policy by engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship in 2003, and another sexual encounter in 2010. It was unclear whether it had been with the same person.
WMUR.com
State, local police cracking down on speeding, aggressive driving in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving on the Everett Turnpike. In four hours Monday morning, troopers and local police pulled 55 vehicles over in Merrimack as part of an initiative they're calling “Operation Turnpike Protection.”. A trooper stopped one...
WMUR.com
Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
manchesterinklink.com
Everett Turnpike police ‘saturation patrol’ results in 31 tickets; Mass. driver stopped twice for speeding
MERRIMACK, NH – State and local law enforcement joined forces Monday morning to conduct a saturation patrol during the commute. Numerous complaints have been fielded regarding dangerous driving on the Everett Turnpike through Merrimack. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks teamed up with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Merrimack Police Department. The purpose of this operation is to saturate the areas that have seen an increase of speed and aggressive driving with enforcement action to help change these types of driving behaviors.
