State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A pedestrian struck by a car Friday in Concord has died from her injuries. Police said the 74-year-old pedestrian was hit on North State Street near Dolan Street. The pedestrian's name has not been released. Investigators said the driver stopped and is cooperating with police. Officials...
Boston Woman Arrested For Summer Drunken Boat Crash In New Hampshire: Police
A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested this week in connection with a boat crash that occurred this summer causing herself and one other person to be hospitalized, authorities said. Ivonne Pena, of Boston, was charged with two felonies: reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated after being arrested on Monday,...
Worcester Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say started as a...
Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Concord police search for missing 76-year-old woman
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old after activating a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert. Dorinda Gibney was last seen walking around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after she left a home on Noyes Street in Concord, police said. Officials said Gibney was last seen...
Everett Turnpike police ‘saturation patrol’ results in 31 tickets; Mass. driver stopped twice for speeding
MERRIMACK, NH – State and local law enforcement joined forces Monday morning to conduct a saturation patrol during the commute. Numerous complaints have been fielded regarding dangerous driving on the Everett Turnpike through Merrimack. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks teamed up with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Merrimack Police Department. The purpose of this operation is to saturate the areas that have seen an increase of speed and aggressive driving with enforcement action to help change these types of driving behaviors.
Just One Station: woman speaks after concrete from overpass in Newbury falls onto car windshield
NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car in Newbury, a woman is speaking out to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was driving on I-95 with her boyfriend Sunday night, heading home to Maine after a concert in Boston, when something smashed into her cars windshield. They were not injured, but they had no clue what hit their car, or if someone was hurling objects from off the overpass.
Boston woman charged in Pelham crash between personal watercraft, boat
PELHAM, N.H. — ** Warning: The video above may be disturbing for some. **. A Boston woman accused of crashing a personal watercraft into a boat in Pelham over the summer is now facing potential prison time. Investigators said Ivonne Peña, 31, was drunk and drove the watercraft into...
Car Crashes Through Bank Lobby in Manchester, NH
A car driven by a 73-year-old woman crashed into the lobby of a TD Bank branch in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said. No one inside the bank was injured, as no one was in the lobby at the time, but...
‘It was the loudest’: Woman escapes injury when concrete falls off overpass in Newbury
NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who narrowly avoided serious injury when a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car while she was driving on I-95 in Newbury is sounding the alarm to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was...
Hooksett police search for catalytic converter theft suspects
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police in Hooksett are looking for two people accused of stealing several catalytic converters from company cars. Police said overnight last Tuesday, the suspects crawled up underneath cars belonging to Soil-Away Cleaning and Restoration Services on East Point Drive. The car police said they're looking for...
Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash that shut down I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash that shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street found a Jeep that had rolled over.
State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
Man charged in deadly stabbing at Somerville laundromat
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a laundromat in Somerville appeared before a judge on Tuesday. Monday night, police responded to the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets around 7:30 p.m. where 7NEWS sources said a victim was stabbed in the neck.
NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating
DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
Two charged with kidnapping after body found in freezer
LOWELL, Mass. — Two people have been charged with kidnapping after police found the body of a man inside a freezer at a Massachusetts home. Michael Burke and Samantha Perry appeared in Lowell District Court on Monday on kidnapping charges, WFXT reported. Burke and Perry were charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found at their home Friday.
2 Arrested for Racing at Speeds of 130 MPH on I-93, One With a Child in the Car
Two people are facing charges after they were allegedly caught racing on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire at speeds as high as 131 mph. One of the two drivers had a child in the car, police said. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a state police trooper reportedly observed a gray BMW...
Double shooting in Dorchester injures two
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
