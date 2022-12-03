ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

State Police find missing NH woman

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
CHELMSFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A pedestrian struck by a car Friday in Concord has died from her injuries. Police said the 74-year-old pedestrian was hit on North State Street near Dolan Street. The pedestrian's name has not been released. Investigators said the driver stopped and is cooperating with police. Officials...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 young men caught racing at 130 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Two young men were arrested after authorities say they were caught racing at a speed of more than 130 mph on a highway in New Hampshire over the weekend. A trooper patrolling the southbound side of Interstate 93 in Londonderry near Exit 5 around 8:30 p.m. Saturday observed a 2008 BMW Coupe and a 2018 Infiniti Q50 accelerate to speeds of 128 mph and 131 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Concord police search for missing 76-year-old woman

CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old after activating a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert. Dorinda Gibney was last seen walking around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after she left a home on Noyes Street in Concord, police said. Officials said Gibney was last seen...
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Everett Turnpike police ‘saturation patrol’ results in 31 tickets; Mass. driver stopped twice for speeding

MERRIMACK, NH – State and local law enforcement joined forces Monday morning to conduct a saturation patrol during the commute. Numerous complaints have been fielded regarding dangerous driving on the Everett Turnpike through Merrimack. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks teamed up with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Merrimack Police Department. The purpose of this operation is to saturate the areas that have seen an increase of speed and aggressive driving with enforcement action to help change these types of driving behaviors.
MERRIMACK, NH
whdh.com

Just One Station: woman speaks after concrete from overpass in Newbury falls onto car windshield

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - After a piece of concrete fell off a bridge and landed on her car in Newbury, a woman is speaking out to make other drivers aware of what happened. Barbara Hagerthy said she was driving on I-95 with her boyfriend Sunday night, heading home to Maine after a concert in Boston, when something smashed into her cars windshield. They were not injured, but they had no clue what hit their car, or if someone was hurling objects from off the overpass.
NEWBURY, MA
NECN

Car Crashes Through Bank Lobby in Manchester, NH

A car driven by a 73-year-old woman crashed into the lobby of a TD Bank branch in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said. No one inside the bank was injured, as no one was in the lobby at the time, but...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Hooksett police search for catalytic converter theft suspects

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police in Hooksett are looking for two people accused of stealing several catalytic converters from company cars. Police said overnight last Tuesday, the suspects crawled up underneath cars belonging to Soil-Away Cleaning and Restoration Services on East Point Drive. The car police said they're looking for...
HOOKSETT, NH
whdh.com

State Police: Portion of Route 1A in Revere closed due to large crowd

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking drivers to avoid using a portion of Route 1A in Revere due to a crowd that gathered by the Wonderland Marketplace and beach. Massachusetts State Police said Route 1A in the area of the 151 VFW Parkway was closed to traffic around 3 p.m. due to a large crowd that had formed during the afternoon.
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Man charged in deadly stabbing at Somerville laundromat

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing at a laundromat in Somerville appeared before a judge on Tuesday. Monday night, police responded to the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets around 7:30 p.m. where 7NEWS sources said a victim was stabbed in the neck.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH oyster farmer finds body on bank of Durham river, police investigating

DURHAM, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a local oyster farmer found a body on the bank of a New Hampshire river Monday afternoon. New Hampshire State Police say they responded to the Piscataqua River in Durham around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a body found near the Cedar Point boat ramp. An oyster farmer who found the deceased party began performing CPR until EMS arrived, but attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, according to officials.
DURHAM, NH
KRMG

Two charged with kidnapping after body found in freezer

LOWELL, Mass. — Two people have been charged with kidnapping after police found the body of a man inside a freezer at a Massachusetts home. Michael Burke and Samantha Perry appeared in Lowell District Court on Monday on kidnapping charges, WFXT reported. Burke and Perry were charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old man whose body was found at their home Friday.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Double shooting in Dorchester injures two

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
BOSTON, MA

