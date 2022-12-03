ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Belgium forward Hazard retires from international soccer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium forward Eden Hazard retired from international soccer on Wednesday, nearly a week after his country’s aging generation of players was eliminated from the World Cup. The 31-year-old winger made his debut with the national team in 2008 at the age of 17. He made...

