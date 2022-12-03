Read full article on original website
Belgium forward Hazard retires from international soccer
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium forward Eden Hazard retired from international soccer on Wednesday, nearly a week after his country’s aging generation of players was eliminated from the World Cup. The 31-year-old winger made his debut with the national team in 2008 at the age of 17. He made...
Albanian children facing racist bullying due to UK asylum row, says envoy
Albanian ambassador to UK calls for end to ‘campaign of discrimination’ amid debate over small boat arrivals
