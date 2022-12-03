Trooper Dragged During Traffic Stop; Suspect Arrested

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, the search concluded for a 38-year-old man wanted for dragging a Virginia State Police trooper along Interstate 295 Friday afternoon. Charges are currently pending at this time.

At 4:08 p.m. Friday, a Virginia State Police Trooper observed an SUV speeding as it traveled south on Interstate 295 in Henrico County. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the SUV pulled off onto the shoulder at the 37-mile marker. The traffic stop was for 97 mph in the 70-posted zone.

The trooper approached the SUV on the passenger side. The driver was non-compliant to the trooper's requests. During the course of the traffic stop, the SUV sped off at a high rate of speed, which caused the passenger side door to close on the trooper. Caught in the door, the trooper was dragged approximately 3 miles as the SUV reached speeds of up to 115 mph as it continued south on I-295. The SUV struck two southbound tractor-trailers and then crashed near the Creighton Rd. exit. The driver fled on foot from the scene.

A search perimeter was immediately established and search efforts were underway with the assistance of Henrico County Police and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 6:18 p.m., the male suspect was arrested with the assistance of Henrico County Police near Cold Harbor Rd. Multiple Charges are pending at this time.

A handgun was recovered from inside the SUV.

The trooper was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.