ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Trooper Dragged During Traffic Stop; Suspect Arrested

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6wuE_0jWESFBt00

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, the search concluded for a 38-year-old man wanted for dragging a Virginia State Police trooper along Interstate 295 Friday afternoon. Charges are currently pending at this time.

At 4:08 p.m. Friday, a Virginia State Police Trooper observed an SUV speeding as it traveled south on Interstate 295 in Henrico County. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the SUV pulled off onto the shoulder at the 37-mile marker. The traffic stop was for 97 mph in the 70-posted zone.

The trooper approached the SUV on the passenger side. The driver was non-compliant to the trooper's requests. During the course of the traffic stop, the SUV sped off at a high rate of speed, which caused the passenger side door to close on the trooper. Caught in the door, the trooper was dragged approximately 3 miles as the SUV reached speeds of up to 115 mph as it continued south on I-295. The SUV struck two southbound tractor-trailers and then crashed near the Creighton Rd. exit. The driver fled on foot from the scene.

A search perimeter was immediately established and search efforts were underway with the assistance of Henrico County Police and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 6:18 p.m., the male suspect was arrested with the assistance of Henrico County Police near Cold Harbor Rd. Multiple Charges are pending at this time.

A handgun was recovered from inside the SUV.

The trooper was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘I could see legs hanging out of the door’: Witness called 911 upon seeing Virginia State Police trooper ‘dragged’ on interstate

"His hat had flown out, and we were just like, 'Oh my gosh, the police officer's in the vehicle. He's being dragged,' because he was hanging out of it," she said. "As we were on the phone with [the dispatcher], we kind of lost them. We could still see them swerving in and out of cars periodically. Then, all of a sudden, there's just a cloud of smoke."
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Dolphin woman charged with embezzlement

LAWRENCEVILLE – Shannon A. Sealy, 38, from Dolphin, Virginia is charged with embezzlement from Davis Travel Center, 12461 Old Stage Road, Warfield, Virginia on Nov. 9, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Captain J. B. Lopresti received a call at approximately 4:45 p.m. regarding a large loss of cigarettes and money and the reporting party believed they had a suspect. Lieutenant J. W. Myrick and Lopresti responded to the Davis Travel Center and talked with the general manager about the complaint. He discovered a significant loss of money/cigarettes. He began checking the paperwork at the end of each shift discovered possible thefts. He reviewed surveillance camera footage of Shannon Sealy and discovered that she was the one responsible for the larceny.
DOLPHIN, VA
NBC12

20-year-old arrested in connection to Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Petersburg after another woman was injured in a shooting. On Sunday, Dec. 4, police were called to the Hill Terrace Apartments in the 1500 block of Halifax Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a person shot. The female...
PETERSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Chesterfield County: Police seek information on missing 19-year-old male

The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 19-year-old male. Marcus James Johnson, 19, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road in Chesterfield, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 27. Johnson was last seen leaving his residence on Nov. 16. Anyone with information about Johnson’s...
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
872
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy