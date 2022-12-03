ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

New Haven Independent

For The First Time In A Long Time, Derby Has A Full-Time Economic Development Director

DERBY — The city has a new, full-time economic development director in place after nearly a decade of the position being vacant. Mayor Rich Diekan’s chief of staff Walt Mayhew announced last week that the city hired Roger Salway to fill the position vacated back in 2013 by former economic development director Sheila O’Malley, who now serves in a similar position in neighboring Ansonia.
DERBY, CT
NECN

Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut

Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
FARMINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haveners Hit Doors For Georgia Run-off

A New Haven knock came on many Georgia voters’ doors Tuesday as history hung in the balance. Darryl Brackeen Jr. and Jayuan Carter made that knock as part of a brigade seeking to turn out the vote for Democrat Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off election that will determine whether Democrats have 50 or 51 seats in the U.S. Senate for the next two years — and whether they’ll be able to control committees and pass legislation without needing a vice-presidential tie-breaking vote or concessions to a single hold-out senator.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

South Norwalk is among 7 CT neighborhoods picked for climate study. Here's what it means.

NORWALK — The South Norwalk neighborhood is one of seven communities in New Haven and Fairfield counties chosen by the state for climate mitigation planning. In the first meeting of the recently formed Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee, local leaders and state project managers outlined the city's involvement in the Resilient Connecticut program.
NORWALK, CT
Yale Daily News

Mediterranean fine dining restaurant opens on College Street

New York-based culinary artist Vincent Chirico opened the contemporary Mediterranean restaurant The Luke Brasserie on Nov. 17. Inspired by international flavors as well as his own Italian heritage, Chirico sought to blend traditional dishes with unique ingredients in an effort to cater to the diverse palate of the New Haven community. Coupled with the recent influx of new eateries throughout the city, those interviewed said that The Luke — located on 261 College St. — is reflective of the city’s diverse and continually evolving collection of restaurants.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Manor in Greenwich with access to three waterfalls listed for $4.4M

GREENWICH — Built in 1903, the home located on 546 Lake Ave. has both old charm and modern amenities. From the outside, the picturesque home is decorated with a red tile roof and layered with stone influenced by the Arts-and-Crafts style, according to the listing agent Mary Jones. However,...
GREENWICH, CT
Yale Daily News

Understanding Yale’s construction hiring goals for New Haven residents

The University aims for at least 20 percent of workers on its construction projects to be New Haven residents — but how does it ensure this goal is met?. In 2019, Yale and its two recognized unions of campus workers, Local 35 and Local 34, signed an agreement stating that the University would ensure that general contractors on its construction projects hire the set proportion of residents.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Student Cut From Ansonia Basketball Team For Attending Magnet School

ANSONIA — Roman Moore was picked for the team after surviving the tryouts, and was even considered one of the best players on the court for his age. But 11-year-old Roman won’t be playing for the Ansonia Middle School basketball team this year because the school’s principal cut him from the team.
ANSONIA, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Whipshots by Cardi B Launch with CDI

Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), launched Cardi B’s Whipshots Vodka Infused Whipped Cream in its portfolio with two kick-off meetings. The first training was hosted at Club Vandome in New Haven on Nov. 3 for CDI’s on-premise teams and the second was hosted at its Stratford office for its off-premise divisions. Whipshots combines a new spirited indulgence with its vodka-infused whipped cream that is unlike any other spirit on the market. An innovative addition to any cocktail or dessert and at 10% ABV, Whipshots does not require refrigeration and is shelf-stable. Available flavors are Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel flavors, with Peppermint available as a limited-time offering during the holidays. The launch meetings provided an overview of the product and tasting through the various flavors in different cocktails. Whipshots flavors are sold in 375-, 200-, and 50-ml bottles.
NEW HAVEN, CT

