FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Fiction: Protected By Death Part IAnnelise LordsFarmingdale, NY
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Independent
For The First Time In A Long Time, Derby Has A Full-Time Economic Development Director
DERBY — The city has a new, full-time economic development director in place after nearly a decade of the position being vacant. Mayor Rich Diekan’s chief of staff Walt Mayhew announced last week that the city hired Roger Salway to fill the position vacated back in 2013 by former economic development director Sheila O’Malley, who now serves in a similar position in neighboring Ansonia.
NECN
Jordan's Furniture Plans to Open Eighth Store in Connecticut
Jordan’s Furniture is aiming to open its eighth store at a former Lord & Taylor location in Hartford’s western suburbs. The company said Monday it plans to open a 120,000-square-foot showroom at the Westfarms mall in Farmington, which will join another in New Haven as its second in Connecticut. It’ll also include a 5,000-square-foot entertainment component and restaurant.
Paltrow, Portnoy, and The Fonz Weigh-in on Best Pizza in New Haven
You probably have seen it out there on social media already, that Academy Award Winner Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen at Sally's Apizza where she wrote a nice message to the popular New Haven establishment. Who Has The Best Pizza In New Haven?. For more articles written by this guy,...
New Haveners Hit Doors For Georgia Run-off
A New Haven knock came on many Georgia voters’ doors Tuesday as history hung in the balance. Darryl Brackeen Jr. and Jayuan Carter made that knock as part of a brigade seeking to turn out the vote for Democrat Raphael Warnock against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off election that will determine whether Democrats have 50 or 51 seats in the U.S. Senate for the next two years — and whether they’ll be able to control committees and pass legislation without needing a vice-presidential tie-breaking vote or concessions to a single hold-out senator.
It Just Won’t Sell: New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel
Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
darientimes.com
South Norwalk is among 7 CT neighborhoods picked for climate study. Here's what it means.
NORWALK — The South Norwalk neighborhood is one of seven communities in New Haven and Fairfield counties chosen by the state for climate mitigation planning. In the first meeting of the recently formed Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee, local leaders and state project managers outlined the city's involvement in the Resilient Connecticut program.
Yale Daily News
Mediterranean fine dining restaurant opens on College Street
New York-based culinary artist Vincent Chirico opened the contemporary Mediterranean restaurant The Luke Brasserie on Nov. 17. Inspired by international flavors as well as his own Italian heritage, Chirico sought to blend traditional dishes with unique ingredients in an effort to cater to the diverse palate of the New Haven community. Coupled with the recent influx of new eateries throughout the city, those interviewed said that The Luke — located on 261 College St. — is reflective of the city’s diverse and continually evolving collection of restaurants.
wiltonbulletin.com
Camren's Thompson's deciding touchdown lifts North Haven into Class MM state championship game
NORTH HAVEN — Camren Thompson doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to carry the ball for North Haven, but he made the most on one of those carries on Sunday afternoon. It was fourth down and goal, a tie game in the fourth quarter with a berth in the Class MM state championship game on the line. The stakes were indeed high.
Saving Bassick High means choosing life
To move forward with the proposed new site for Bridgeport's Bassick High School would be textbook environmental racism.
darientimes.com
Are new real estate listings in New Haven County signaling a tipping point for CT homebuyers?
After two-thirds of New Haven County cities and towns generated sufficient numbers of new home listings to replace those sold in the third quarter, the market remained balanced into December, signaling a break in the high prices that have thwarted many Connecticut buyers during the pandemic real estate market. William...
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
darientimes.com
Manor in Greenwich with access to three waterfalls listed for $4.4M
GREENWICH — Built in 1903, the home located on 546 Lake Ave. has both old charm and modern amenities. From the outside, the picturesque home is decorated with a red tile roof and layered with stone influenced by the Arts-and-Crafts style, according to the listing agent Mary Jones. However,...
Yale Daily News
Understanding Yale’s construction hiring goals for New Haven residents
The University aims for at least 20 percent of workers on its construction projects to be New Haven residents — but how does it ensure this goal is met?. In 2019, Yale and its two recognized unions of campus workers, Local 35 and Local 34, signed an agreement stating that the University would ensure that general contractors on its construction projects hire the set proportion of residents.
New Haven Independent
Student Cut From Ansonia Basketball Team For Attending Magnet School
ANSONIA — Roman Moore was picked for the team after surviving the tryouts, and was even considered one of the best players on the court for his age. But 11-year-old Roman won’t be playing for the Ansonia Middle School basketball team this year because the school’s principal cut him from the team.
thebeveragejournal.com
Whipshots by Cardi B Launch with CDI
Connecticut Distributors, Inc. (CDI), launched Cardi B’s Whipshots Vodka Infused Whipped Cream in its portfolio with two kick-off meetings. The first training was hosted at Club Vandome in New Haven on Nov. 3 for CDI’s on-premise teams and the second was hosted at its Stratford office for its off-premise divisions. Whipshots combines a new spirited indulgence with its vodka-infused whipped cream that is unlike any other spirit on the market. An innovative addition to any cocktail or dessert and at 10% ABV, Whipshots does not require refrigeration and is shelf-stable. Available flavors are Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel flavors, with Peppermint available as a limited-time offering during the holidays. The launch meetings provided an overview of the product and tasting through the various flavors in different cocktails. Whipshots flavors are sold in 375-, 200-, and 50-ml bottles.
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
Stratford-based Sikorsky loses bid to build Future Long Range Assault Aircraft
Bell Textron, which is based in Texas, will build the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
