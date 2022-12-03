ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'It ignited a fire in me': How one San Diego woman with type 1 diabetes ran the New York City Marathon

By Emily Alvarenga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJdil_0jWERhfu00
Dana Simmons poses for a portrait near the USS Recruit Monument at Liberty Station in San Diego on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Adriana Heldiz/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Every run is different for Dana Simmons. But not for the reasons it might be for most runners.

It’s not because she runs a different course, because of its length or because of the weather. It’s because the Point Loma 24-year-old has Type 1 diabetes.

“I could do a run on Tuesday, eat the same thing, wake up at the same time, and then I could do one on Wednesday and do the same routine, and I can have a completely different outcome,” she said.

While that has made running more challenging, it hasn’t stopped her from accomplishing what for many is the ultimate run: the New York City Marathon.

Last month, with thousands of elite and amateur runners from around the world, she ran all 26.2 miles of it on her 24th birthday — proving to herself and the world what can be possible with a little perseverance, some endurance and a lot of attention to her body’s unique needs.

“When I was 11 and in the hospital, I would have felt so encouraged seeing somebody run a marathon with Type 1 diabetes,” she said. “So this is my opportunity to be an example that others (with diabetes) can follow their dreams.”

Learning to live with diabetes

At 11, Simmons was playing club soccer and felt herself slowing down — but she didn’t yet know why. In her journal, she listed all the other sports she might be able to play instead. “I knew I wasn’t doing good anymore,” she said.

Soon, she would learn why: Her body was producing almost none of the insulin she needed to manage her blood sugar levels and sustain her energy.

At tryouts soon after her diagnosis, she wasn’t chosen to keep playing on her soccer team. And although she was devastated, it was her endocrinologist’s outraged reaction to that news that most took her by surprise. “‘That’s discrimination,’” Simmons recalls her typically poised doctor saying.

That reaction, Simmons says, has stuck with her. “It ignited a fire in me that I can do anything anybody else can do.”

Even at that young age, Simmons knew she wanted to learn to care for her condition herself.

She must constantly monitor her blood sugar and calculate how much insulin she needs — which used to mean pricking her finger about 10 times per day and giving herself five to six injections.

But technology has made her life easier. Now, she wears a Dexcom continuous glucose monitor that sends her blood sugar every five minutes and a Tandem insulin pump that works with the Dexcom to adjust her insulin levels automatically based on her blood sugar levels.

Still, just like her runs, every aspect of her life is constantly fluctuating — and all of it affects her blood sugar. “It’s a huge responsibility,” she said. "You’re managing it every day, all day.”

Going from 0 to 26.2

Simmons fell in love with running in high school, and she switched from soccer to cross-country and track. Her proudest diabetes moment, she says, was running 11 miles at an elevation of more than 11,000 feet during altitude training.

Looking to beat that milestone, Simmons decided to run her first marathon with the Beyond Type Run Team , a group of nearly 50 runners with Type 1 diabetes from across the U.S., Canada, Ecuador and Australia who worked to complete the 26.2-mile race during National Diabetes Awareness Month.

Ahead of the marathon, the team met weekly via Zoom, sharing tips and tricks to train as they prepared to run through all five boroughs of New York. Some were first-timers like Simmons, others veterans. All supported one another and a common goal: raising awareness and funds for Type 1 diabetes.

While training for a marathon is not easy for most, it’s far harder for athletes with diabetes.

“My preparation for my run, because of diabetes, can start hours before,” she said. That preparation means monitoring “what am I eating, how much insulin am I taking — because that all is going to affect my run.”

And that constant monitoring never stops, even once she laces up her running shoes and heads out. “I’m constantly checking and adjusting on the fly.”

For Simmons, training is a constant battle.

For weeks before the marathon, she worked to create a running profile on her devices that would give her the right insulin levels during the race — but even then, it isn’t always perfect.

She recalls one run at Liberty Station when her blood sugar dropped so suddenly she nearly passed out. “I was sitting on a bench around people who don’t know,” she said. “It’s scary.”

Crossing the finish line

Ahead of race day on Nov. 6, Simmons’ only goal was to cross the finish line — and even with some setbacks, she managed to do just that.

That muggy Sunday — when the temperature at the finish line was already well into the 70s before anyone had crossed it — was the hottest New York City Marathon since it was moved from October to November in 1986.

But Simmons’ mother, Helga, stationed among the throngs at Mile 9 in Brooklyn, had other concerns on her mind.

As she waited to wave at Simmons while she passed, standing in a crowd of onlookers, Helga Simmons wasn’t looking at the runners. She was looking down at her phone, monitoring her daughter’s blood sugar. It was running high.

“So when I saw her approach … I just started to cry, because she's smiling and she’s running,” Helga said. “It just overwhelmed me — and I am not a crier.”

More than 2,000 runners that day would ultimately fail to finish before the cut-off time, and thousands suffered from heat illness and dehydration.

The conditions affected Simmons, too. She threw up at mile 18 and again at mile 24. But she still finished, with an official time of 6:45:38.

“It was one of the best days of my life,” she said.

She said having her fellow diabetic runners racing too helped her get through it. “Knowing that all those people were also running — and were also going to experience the same challenges that I was going to experience — was so comforting and affirming,” she added.

This year, the Beyond Type Run Team raised over $148,000 to fund research for Type 1 diabetes, as well as awareness of the condition.

For Simmons, the race also allowed her to showcase her endurance on the pavement and off: Managing a chronic disease, she notes, is a marathon, not a sprint.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oceana.org

San Diego, California’s Second-Largest City, Bans Plastic Foam

Today, San Diego lawmakers passed an ordinance prohibiting plastic-foam foodware and coolers, as well as making utensils and straws available to patrons upon request only, making it the latest Southern California city to tackle the plastic pollution crisis through policy. Under the new law, retailers, hotels, and restaurants would be prohibited from distributing any type of plastic-foam foodware, as well as egg cartons and non-encased coolers. With over 1.4 million people living in San Diego, this is a significant step in curbing plastic pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral

San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista

Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

2 Poway Men Sentenced for Dealing Fentanyl That Killed Cal Fire Firefighter

Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose. Justin Gale Mata, 41, and Everett Justin Curtis, 48, pleaded guilty to providing the drugs that killed Brian M. Parrish, a firefighter with Cal Fire in San Diego County. Mata received a 15-year sentence, while Curtis was sentenced to 12 years and seven months.
POWAY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Feeding San Diego | Give Hope, Share Joy

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is working with Feeding San Diego to Give Hope, Share Joy… a campaign designed to help feed local families in need this holiday season. Hundreds of thousands of people right here in San Diego face food insecurity every day. The increase in food and gas costs along with high cost of living throughout our area are impacting so many of our neighbors.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant vandalized by homeless people

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego’s homeless population continues to soar to new highs, Mayor Todd Gloria has yet to publicly address the issue and take any responsibility. Since Mayor Gloria took office, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled. Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
76K+
Followers
114K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy