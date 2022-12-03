Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Historic Bar, Restaurant in Newtown Celebrates Its 250th Birthday, Invites Patrons To Gather for Occasion
One of Bucks County’s oldest establishments is celebrating a major milestone, and the owner is inviting everyone to come celebrate. Jeff Werner wrote about the local establishment in the Newtown, PA Patch. The Temperance House, first officially established in 1772, is celebrating its 250th birthday today. Regarded as one...
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
WFMZ-TV Online
Deal to sell Brass Rail to Royal Farms falls through, owner confirms
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sale of an Allentown restaurant to Royal Farms has fallen through, says one of the Brass Rail’s owners to 69 News. Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown, says the closing date for the sale was scheduled for June, but was extended twice. According to Sorrentino, Royals Farms asked for a third extension for the end of January.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carbon County puts unique twist on holiday festival
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Towns across the greater Lehigh Valley are gearing up for Christmas and throwing some events of their own. One in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County had a unique twist. Lots of people showed up to the second annual Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival on Sunday. It's...
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living. New Hope, a deeply-historic riverside town in Bucks County, was listed as the 27th best holiday...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family-owned restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine and decor opens in Easton area
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new destination for chalupas, chiles rellenos and other Mexican favorites has joined the Easton area's restaurant roster. Cancun Mexican Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated eatery serving authentic Mexican cuisine, opened Thursday at 755 S. 25th St. in Palmer Township, next to Jill's Hallmark. The full-service...
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
WFMZ-TV Online
Organizations partner to install STEM center at Hamburg schools
Two organizations are teaming up to provide STEM centers at elementary schools in Berks County. Members of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and Niagara Cares visited Tilden Elementary School on Tuesday. They assembled furniture and set up computers and 3D printers. The state-of-the-art technology will be used to enhance students'...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Looks Ahead: Does Montgomery County Have a Chance of a 2022 White Christmas?
The Old Farmer's Almanac has weighed in on Montgomery County's chances of a 2022 white Christmas. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued its weather forecast for the next year. Its short-term predictions address the question on many Montgomery County minds: Will 2022 will bring a white Christmas to local landscapes?
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays
READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Bethlehem
Perhaps you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Bethlehem region. In this blog article, I’ll give a few pretty good hospital details, that are basically located in the Bethlehem. Also, a directional link from your location, with avg regular users reviews, details directions, Web Link...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Hunterdon County, New Jersey needs to have conversations about race
A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County, New Jersey, needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. This comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story. Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a beloved...
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
NBC Philadelphia
Beloved Cougar Siblings Moving Out of Norristown Zoo, Heading West
A pair of big cat siblings will be leaving the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for a new home in the Midwest, the zoo announced Tuesday. In the next couple of weeks, beloved cougar siblings Russet and Yukon will be moving into a large enclosure the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri while major construction projects begin at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Comments / 0