ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Deal to sell Brass Rail to Royal Farms falls through, owner confirms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sale of an Allentown restaurant to Royal Farms has fallen through, says one of the Brass Rail’s owners to 69 News. Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown, says the closing date for the sale was scheduled for June, but was extended twice. According to Sorrentino, Royals Farms asked for a third extension for the end of January.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon County puts unique twist on holiday festival

JIM THORPE, Pa. - Towns across the greater Lehigh Valley are gearing up for Christmas and throwing some events of their own. One in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County had a unique twist. Lots of people showed up to the second annual Carbon County Black Forest Krampusnacht Festival on Sunday. It's...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab closes at Bethlehem Square, to reopen as Korean barbecue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location, but the restaurant will reopen in January as a Korean barbecue and hot pot eatery. 88 K-Pot will open sometime next month, manager Eddie Zhang said. The three Flaming Crab locations in Lower Nazareth Township,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Santa to ride through Allentown, give out candy canes along the way

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend. The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Organizations partner to install STEM center at Hamburg schools

Two organizations are teaming up to provide STEM centers at elementary schools in Berks County. Members of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and Niagara Cares visited Tilden Elementary School on Tuesday. They assembled furniture and set up computers and 3D printers. The state-of-the-art technology will be used to enhance students'...
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays

READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flaming Crab seafood chain closes Bethlehem Square location

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood has shut down its Bethlehem Township location after about two years. The restaurant closed Nov. 21, according to a sign at the location in the Bethlehem Square shopping center. That location, at the southern end of the shopping center near Wal-Mart and Home Depot, was in a space once occupied by the Eastern Palace restaurant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Bethlehem

Perhaps you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Bethlehem region. In this blog article, I’ll give a few pretty good hospital details, that are basically located in the Bethlehem. Also, a directional link from your location, with avg regular users reviews, details directions, Web Link...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Beloved Cougar Siblings Moving Out of Norristown Zoo, Heading West

A pair of big cat siblings will be leaving the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for a new home in the Midwest, the zoo announced Tuesday. In the next couple of weeks, beloved cougar siblings Russet and Yukon will be moving into a large enclosure the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri while major construction projects begin at the Elmwood Park Zoo.
NORRISTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy