Tehachapi, CA

KGET

Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest woman pleads not guilty to murder in boyfriend’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman arrested in the shooting death of her boyfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a first-degree murder charge. Renee Molina, 22, was ordered held on $1 million bail and her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16. Molina is accused of killing Joseph Loza Jr., 24, during an altercation […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Victim in Ridgecrest homicide identified

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Joseph Loza Jr., 24, of Ridgecrest. RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested his girlfriend on suspicion of murder, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. The police department said they found […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

CDCR ceases lease at California City Correctional Facility

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is ending its lease at the California City Correctional Facility, ending the use of that state prison, according to CDCR officials. The department is also planning to deactivate certain facilities in six prisons including facility D at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County DA's office opening second Family Justice Center

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office will host a grand opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center located in the Lamont courthouse on Wednesday. The Family Justice Center provides victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking with counseling, economic and housing help. Other resources include getting in contact with law enforcement, restraining orders, immigration help and more, according to a news release from DA Cynthia Zimmer.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD arrest suspected mail thief after chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield. Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and is due in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for vandalism suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Couple convicted in 3-year-old’s death back in Bakersfield courtroom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted of murder in the 2010 death of their 3-year-old foster child, Carla Torres and Alberto Faragia Garcia were back in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday morning seeking to be resentenced under a change in state law. In 2016, the couple was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
police1.com

‘We’re talking a quarter-inch from tragedy’: Calif. deputy survives after being shot in the head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California deputy is recovering after being shot in the head by a suspect who was attempting to break into cars last week. According to KGET News, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Valdez, who just finished field training five weeks ago, received a call about a suspect allegedly trying to open car doors at a mobile home park. The suspect was later identified as 19-year-old Edgar Rojas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout

ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
KERN COUNTY, CA

