Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
Suspect in Kern deputy’s shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting a Kern County sheriff’s deputy in the head has been with charged with attempted murder. Edgar Rojas, 19, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to that charge and three other felonies: assault with a gun on a peace officer, resisting arrest and carrying an unregistered gun. He’s held […]
Ridgecrest woman pleads not guilty to murder in boyfriend’s death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Ridgecrest woman arrested in the shooting death of her boyfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a first-degree murder charge. Renee Molina, 22, was ordered held on $1 million bail and her next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16. Molina is accused of killing Joseph Loza Jr., 24, during an altercation […]
Man who admitted using meth before deadly crash sentenced to time served
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who used methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel and crashing into a tow truck, killing its driver, was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Grant Miller was sentenced to 16 months’ time served and ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined to the family of tow truck […]
Victim in Ridgecrest homicide identified
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Joseph Loza Jr., 24, of Ridgecrest. RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested his girlfriend on suspicion of murder, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. The police department said they found […]
CDCR ceases lease at California City Correctional Facility
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is ending its lease at the California City Correctional Facility, ending the use of that state prison, according to CDCR officials. The department is also planning to deactivate certain facilities in six prisons including facility D at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, […]
Kern County DA's office opening second Family Justice Center
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office will host a grand opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center located in the Lamont courthouse on Wednesday. The Family Justice Center provides victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking with counseling, economic and housing help. Other resources include getting in contact with law enforcement, restraining orders, immigration help and more, according to a news release from DA Cynthia Zimmer.
Man fatally shot in Ridgecrest following apparent domestic dispute
The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested a woman after she fatally shot her boyfriend on Sunday, December 4th.
BPD arrest suspected mail thief after chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield. Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and is due in […]
BPD searches for vandalism suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence...
Couple convicted in 3-year-old’s death back in Bakersfield courtroom
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted of murder in the 2010 death of their 3-year-old foster child, Carla Torres and Alberto Faragia Garcia were back in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday morning seeking to be resentenced under a change in state law. In 2016, the couple was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges […]
Man accused of stealing mail, leads Bakersfield officers on pursuit, caught by K-9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man accused of stealing mail in northeast Bakersfield, leading officers on a pursuit, was arrested Tuesday morning after getting caught by a K-9 officer. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 6th, 2022, at around 3:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of...
‘We’re talking a quarter-inch from tragedy’: Calif. deputy survives after being shot in the head
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California deputy is recovering after being shot in the head by a suspect who was attempting to break into cars last week. According to KGET News, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Valdez, who just finished field training five weeks ago, received a call about a suspect allegedly trying to open car doors at a mobile home park. The suspect was later identified as 19-year-old Edgar Rojas.
Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout
ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 4 teens for murder, man still at large
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested four teen boys on Friday, December 2nd for their role in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others injured, one critically, on July 4th.
Hit-and-run victim killed on his birthday: ‘He was just special’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Dec. 2, Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan was headed home from bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when the unthinkable happened: He was hit and killed by a car. Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a fatal hit-and-run on White Lane near South...
BPD seeks public's help identifying Baker Street vandal
BPD says the individual is responsible for putting graffiti in the 1400 block of Baker Street on November 18.
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
California toddler’s fentanyl overdose; parents admit to smoking drug every 7 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The child had turned blue by the time police arrived. Called to an apartment on Kroll Way near Gosford Road, a Bakersfield police officer found a 1-year-old boy motionless on the floor, his parents sobbing. The child wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. Officer Mariya Corral began CPR. As she […]
