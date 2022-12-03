ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people found shot on the ground in Auburn Gresham die, Chicago police say

By Andrew Smith, Jewell Hillery
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Two people are dead after officers found them while investigating a shots fired call early Saturday morning in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago Police Department officers were investigating the report just before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street.

2 shot in head, woman caught in crossfire, in Austin drive-by shooting

They found two people, both males, who were shot and on the ground, according to police.

Both were taken to local hospitals where they later died.

2 men arrested after toddler shot in Park Forest

Their identities haven’t been released.

South Chicago woman arrested in drive-by shooting of 12-year-old girl

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation by Area 2 detectives.

