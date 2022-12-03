Read full article on original website
KRGV
Edinburg man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list arrested
An Edinburg man on the state's list of 10 most wanted fugitives list is back in custody, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, was arrested the day before Thanksgiving. He was found at an apartment complex in Edinburg by the US Marshals Gulf Coast...
Feds: ‘The Pool’ used violence to dominate transmigrantes in Cameron County
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 11-count federal indictment has been unsealed, providing details into an alleged conspiracy known as ‘The Pool’ that prosecutors say used violence and threats to monopolize the transmigrante forwarding industry near Harlingen and Brownsville, federal prosecutors announced early Tuesday. “As alleged, this criminal organization committed heinous acts of violence against those […]
Brownsville PD: Two persons of interest sought in theft case
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men entered a convenience store, took lottery scratch-off tickets from the counter and fled, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now, police are on the lookout, asking the public for help in identifying the two persons of interest in connection to the theft, the department said Tuesday. According to Brownsville […]
Four men hid under bridge after being spotted with bundles of marijuana, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men after they attempted to smuggle bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32; Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17; Miguel Angel Espinosa, 20; and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to […]
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Washington Examiner
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
Texas assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
After officers responded to an assault call that led to a Texas man's arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at the family's home.
CBS Austin
Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin
A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
Brownsville PD: Snow cone stand burglarized
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville. Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.” Police said the alleged burglary happened […]
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Four men arrested after smuggling 'large bundles' of marijuana near Brownsville
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Border Patrol arrested four men accused of smuggling large bundles of marijuana near the Brownsville Ship Channel area Friday, according to a news release. Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32, Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17, Miguel Angel Espinoza, 20, and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested...
Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says
Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official said Tuesday.
Border Patrol seizes more than 300 pounds of marijuana in Salineño
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 300 pounds of marijuana was seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents Sunday night in Salineño, according to authorities. A tweet from Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez stated agents seized 345 pounds of marijuana. The drugs are valued at more than a quarter of a million dollars, Chavez […]
Car battery could not hide Texas man’s drug haul, federal authorities say
A car's battery could not conceal $654,000 worth of heroin and meth, landing a 31-year-old Texas man in federal prison.
themercedesenterprise.com
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
ktalnews.com
What Texas is doing to save pregnant women's lives, why some say we need more data
Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new report detailing the state's efforts to save pregnant women's lives. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/what-texas-is-doing-to-save-pregnant-womens-lives-why-some-say-we-need-more-data/. What Texas is doing to save pregnant women’s lives, …. Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new report detailing the state's efforts to save pregnant...
Brownsville attempts to break world record during free pet clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week. The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours. Pet owners and pet lovers can […]
Cameron County begins recount of Texas’ Senate District 27 election
BROWNVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration Department has begun the process of recounting votes in the race for the Senate District 27 seat in South Texas. Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza told ValleyCentral on Tuesday that the county has started the recounting process which begins by sorting the ballots […]
ktalnews.com
Top ten Christmas destinations in Texas: area sites make list
Jefferson and Marshall, Texas made the it on the top ten list of best Christmas destinations in Texas. Top ten Christmas destinations in Texas: area sites …. Jefferson and Marshall, Texas made the it on the top ten list of best Christmas destinations in Texas. TTPD holds annual ‘Shop with...
Palmview welcomes new chief of police
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Palmview welcomed its new chief of police, Jose Trevino, Monday. After 22 years of working as the city’s top police officer, Trevino was one of 25 applicants and five finalists before he was selected as chief. “I’m excited,” Trevino said. “I’m ready to get to work and ready to move forward […]
kurv.com
Authorities Track Down, Capture Most-Wanted Fugitive From Edinburg
An Edinburg man who’d been one of the state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives is back in custody. 28-year-old Eduardo Quinones Fuentes was apprehended at an apartment complex in southeast Edinburg. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office have been trying to track Fuentes down since July...
