Related
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
Alleged trespasser caught breaking into cabin
Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month. The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police. The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
NewsChannel 36
Massive Fire Engulfs Building in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A large fire is burning at what appears to be a warehouse in Elmira Heights on Prescott Avenue. Firefighters from across Chemung County have been called in to assist. According to officials from the Elmira Heights Fire Department the building is the old Elmira Knitting...
WHEC TV-10
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ontario County
HOPEWELL, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian, 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John was struck on Route 5 and Route 20 in front of Patty’s Lodge on Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 21-year-old Erik Dillon was driving a 2014 Chevy Aveo eastbound when John was hit. Dillon was not injured. The roads were closed for about two hours. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Pedestrian killed in Chenango County crash
Yesterday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Town of Sherburne.
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Oswego man arrested after found asleep in car stopped in middle of road
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon after he was found asleep in a car stopped in the middle of the road, according to Oswego City Police Department. On December 1 at around 12:13 p.m., Oswego City Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a man […]
One dead following Chenango County crash
At approximately 11 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the Town of Columbus.
21-year-old airlifted to Syracuse hospital in critical condition after crash in front of her home
Bridgewater, N.Y. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash in front of her home Monday afternoon, state police said. Emma A. Peduri was backing a 2015 Volkswagen out of her driveway at 729 state Route 8 in the Oneida County town of Bridgewater at 1:30 p.m. At the same time, Justin M. Benedict, 47, of Waterville, was driving a 2019 Hyundai south on state Route 8 past Peduri’s home, troopers said. The vehicles collided as Peduri pulled out of her driveway and into the path of the Hyundai, state police said.
Two tractor-trailers caught fire at OJ Tank Wash
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Fire Department got a call that a tractor trailer was on fire at OJ Tank Wash in Liverpool on Monday, December 5 around 2:59 p.m. Deputy Chief Donny Santoro of the Liverpool Fire Department said after arriving on the scene, there was a second tractor trailer on fire. HAP […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with acting in manner injurious to child in Remsen, police say
REMSEN- A local woman is faced with a child endangerment charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Kimberly S. Roberts, 50, of Remsen, NY was arrested Monday morning by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (<17).
NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
The New York State Sheriffs' Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira man arrested after fight sent one to the hospital
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested Dylan Fitch, a 23-year-old from Elmira, Tuesday, in connection to a fight that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. Police say, on November 26, Fitch and a group of people pulled up in a truck beside a group of people...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
13 WHAM
Canandaigua man accused of slashing victim's throat during fight
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man is accused of slashing the throat of another person during a fight at a home in Canandaigua. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home on Saltonstall Street. Police said David Labarr, 66, stabbed the victim with a knife before a...
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
