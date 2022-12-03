Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Man accused of stealing mail, leads Bakersfield officers on pursuit, caught by K-9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man accused of stealing mail in northeast Bakersfield, leading officers on a pursuit, was arrested Tuesday morning after getting caught by a K-9 officer. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 6th, 2022, at around 3:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of...
BPD arrest suspected mail thief after chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield. Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and is due in […]
KGET 17
BPD searches for vandalism suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence...
Suspect in Kern deputy’s shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting a Kern County sheriff’s deputy in the head has been with charged with attempted murder. Edgar Rojas, 19, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to that charge and three other felonies: assault with a gun on a peace officer, resisting arrest and carrying an unregistered gun. He’s held […]
KGET 17
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting, 1 suspect at large: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four teenagers are in custody in connection to their alleged involvement in the July 4th shooting that left one woman dead and injured two others in southeast Bakersfield. Bakersfield police are asking for the community’s help in finding the fifth and final suspect. Bakersfield...
Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
Man arrested in child endangerment, possession of drugs, Porterville Police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of drugs, and possession of a stolen vehicle, officers with Porterville police said on Monday. On Sunday around 8:21 p.m., a Porterville police officer was investigating a residence in the area of Plano Street and Date Avenue when she encountered […]
Man who admitted using meth before deadly crash sentenced to time served
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who used methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel and crashing into a tow truck, killing its driver, was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Grant Miller was sentenced to 16 months’ time served and ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined to the family of tow truck […]
police1.com
‘We’re talking a quarter-inch from tragedy’: Calif. deputy survives after being shot in the head
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California deputy is recovering after being shot in the head by a suspect who was attempting to break into cars last week. According to KGET News, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Valdez, who just finished field training five weeks ago, received a call about a suspect allegedly trying to open car doors at a mobile home park. The suspect was later identified as 19-year-old Edgar Rojas.
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KGET 17
KCSO identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield. KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
BPD seeks public's help identifying Baker Street vandal
BPD says the individual is responsible for putting graffiti in the 1400 block of Baker Street on November 18.
KCSO searching for a missing man, 42
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42. The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford […]
Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
KGET 17
Hit-and-run victim killed on his birthday: ‘He was just special’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Dec. 2, Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan was headed home from bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when the unthinkable happened: He was hit and killed by a car. Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a fatal hit-and-run on White Lane near South...
Preliminary hearing begins for driver accused of street racing in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last November, a red Honda Civic clipped another vehicle on Stockdale Highway then careened into a traffic pole. The Civic’s driver and a passenger died, and another passenger suffered serious including a fractured lower back and broken pelvis. One of the crash witnesses was Nathan Valencia, who drove his gray Infiniti […]
Heartbreaking minutes after explosion that severely injured Bakersfield oil worker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An oil worker severely injured in a rig blowout that blew him off an abandoned oil platform in Bakersfield on Friday has been in and out of surgeries over the last several days. Leo Andrade has been fighting for his life after an explosion at an abandoned oil well on Friday. His […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Sunday in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
Bakersfield drivers are saying they're being hit by rocks on the freeway
"I thought someone had shot my son, because that's how it sounded." That's how one driver described what it was like the day a rock came through her windshield on the 58.
Comments / 0