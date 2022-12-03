Read full article on original website
Billings Christmas Trash Pickup- What You Need to Know
Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is offering us lovely residents, a week of EXTRA trash pickup. During the service week of Christmas residents can set out all the extra packaging and wrapping paper that piles up. Here's what to do:. Bag or box your “Extras” and set them...
Billings aquarium shop damaged by wayward vehicle
The Cardeneauxs had just reopened the shop three weeks prior after life threw some major hurdles in their path.
Billings family in shock after vehicle crashes through fence
One Billings woman came home from work Friday evening to an unpleasant surprise: the fence to her backyard was destroyed after someone had driven through it.
Billings program helping snow shoveling needs suspended over lack of help
Snow Buddies, a program run by the City of Billings that linked volunteers with those in need of snow shoveling help, has been suspended due to a lack of shoveling volunteers.
KULR8
Billings Police Respond to Homicide at Hillview Lane
Billings, MT- Billings Police are investigating a homicide at 412 Hillview Lane. BPD was requested to check the welfare of a 64-year-old man from another agency during the investigation. The victim was found deceased at the address with injuries. A 32-year-old woman is in custody in another jurisdiction. Sargent Beck...
Family mourning Billings stabbing victim
His body was found by a neighbor who saw his door ajar and checked to make sure everything was alright. No suspect has been identified but the family says police are questioning several people.
Nightmare week: Man survives raging fire and Billings casino shooting
Joel was just one of two victims of Sunday night’s double shooting at the Treasure Cove Casino at 909 S. 32nd St. W.
Threat at Billings high school prompts parents to keep children home from school
The first threat discovered on Nov. 30, was deemed "not substantial" by Billings police, but another threat was discovered on Tuesday.
yourbigsky.com
Two shot during casino robbery in Billings
The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
yourbigsky.com
PAYS Blue Ribbon Stock Sale brings in best livestock
You know Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen…… they may be the ones not at the amazing PAYS Annual Blue Ribbon Stock sale happening today, December 6th at the Public Auction Yards in Billings. PAYS is one of the most recognized stock...
Family says dog protected daughter at Billings' Central Park
According to the Dolbear family, Autumn was recently attacked in Central Park during one of her regular walks, but thankfully, Pancake came to the rescue.
yourbigsky.com
Brrrr! Bitter cold with single digit temps
Old man winter isn’t going anywhere soon; He’s bringing in arctic blast temps and wind to Billings and surrounding areas. The NWS says expect single digit temps across the area and snow flurries on and off throughout Tuesday night. The bitter cold didn’t stop happy holiday shoppers from...
yourbigsky.com
BPD investigating suspicious death at Billings apartment
UPDATE Tuesday, December 6, 2022 @ 6:00pm: Billings police detectives are treating this as a homicide case, according to Lt. Matt Lennick. No other information has been released. BPD Sgt. Beck reports officers are investigating the death of a man found dead at the Briar Patch Apartments. The detective division...
Experiences Riding The Elevator in Montana’s Second-Tallest Building
I ran across a story by one of our sister stations in Missoula about an elevator incident in the Missoula Public Library. Since I ride an elevator 10 times every week, I always read those stories. We actually see the elevator maintenance people here in our hotel quite a bit....
Miners' housing project irks Absarokee residents, public hearing scheduled
A miners man camp is ruffling feathers for some Absarokee residents, but as housing shortages sweep Montana, mine executives say it's a solution to a growing problem.
Festival of Trees fundraiser hosts thousands of people at MetraPark
“Our whole intent with The Family Tree Nurturing Center is to support parents and to prevent child abuse and neglect,” said the executive director of the nonprofit, Bill Kennedy.
KULR8
Two taken to hospital in Billings with serious injuries after accident on King Ave. W
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two westbound lanes in the area of the 2700 block of King Ave. W in Billings are closed due to an accident. According to the Billings Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the accident, and a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
NBCMontana
Authorities search for wanted man last seen in Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are searching for Branden Kord Rockabove. Rockabove is considered a person of interest at the Billings Police Department in a homicide investigation. He is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him please contact the U.S. Marshalls immediately at 1-800-926-8332.
