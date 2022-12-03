ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Billings Police Respond to Homicide at Hillview Lane

Billings, MT- Billings Police are investigating a homicide at 412 Hillview Lane. BPD was requested to check the welfare of a 64-year-old man from another agency during the investigation. The victim was found deceased at the address with injuries. A 32-year-old woman is in custody in another jurisdiction. Sargent Beck...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Two shot during casino robbery in Billings

The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

PAYS Blue Ribbon Stock Sale brings in best livestock

You know Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen…… they may be the ones not at the amazing PAYS Annual Blue Ribbon Stock sale happening today, December 6th at the Public Auction Yards in Billings. PAYS is one of the most recognized stock...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Brrrr! Bitter cold with single digit temps

Old man winter isn’t going anywhere soon; He’s bringing in arctic blast temps and wind to Billings and surrounding areas. The NWS says expect single digit temps across the area and snow flurries on and off throughout Tuesday night. The bitter cold didn’t stop happy holiday shoppers from...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

BPD investigating suspicious death at Billings apartment

UPDATE Tuesday, December 6, 2022 @ 6:00pm: Billings police detectives are treating this as a homicide case, according to Lt. Matt Lennick. No other information has been released. BPD Sgt. Beck reports officers are investigating the death of a man found dead at the Briar Patch Apartments. The detective division...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Authorities search for wanted man last seen in Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are searching for Branden Kord Rockabove. Rockabove is considered a person of interest at the Billings Police Department in a homicide investigation. He is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him please contact the U.S. Marshalls immediately at 1-800-926-8332.
BILLINGS, MT

