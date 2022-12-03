Read full article on original website
Family Pleads With Father To Bring Daughter Home SafeStill UnsolvedOrangeburg, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Volunteers prep Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gifts for families
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, and donations for adopted angels are pouring in. Volunteers at the State Fairgrounds help prepare the toys, clothes, bicycles, and stockings to be distributed to families next week. Director of...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood Christmas Parade and the Christkindl Market
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two big events. One small, special town. This Friday through Sunday, you can enjoy the best of Blythewood with the Christkindl Market. And then be sure to make it to the Christmas parade Sunday afternoon. Jasmin Fonce is the co-chair of the Blythewood Christmas Parade and...
abccolumbia.com
Toys for Tots event canceled today due to weather
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Lexington’s annual Marine Toys for Tots Foundation collection has been canceled today due to the weather. Tomorrow’s event will take place at Walmart, and Target the following day. Events for the next two days will be extended from noon to 5...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Holiday happenings in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living. there are a lot of events happening this weekend throughout the Midlands. The Irmo Holiday Market will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11am to 6pm at the Irmo Community Park. Vendor booths, kids activities, live music, face painting, and...
abccolumbia.com
Good Night Lights event spreads holiday cheer at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good Night Lights at Prisma Children’s Hospital spread Christmas Cheer to the patients over the weekend. The community came out, to not only light up the night, but the hearts of patients and their families for the holiday season, during the toy drive parade. Community...
abccolumbia.com
Toy safety tips during holiday season shopping
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—As you shop this holiday season a reminder from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Make sure the gifts and toys you’re buying are safe for those you’re giving them to. In today’s health minute, Mandy Gaither has more on how to make sure your...
coladaily.com
SC Fairgrounds brings new light displays to Carolina Lights show
The SC State Fairgrounds are shining bright this holiday season for the 4th annual Carolina Lights. Saturday night marked the start of the seasonal light show presented throughout the month of December, with the addition of several new displays. Carolina Lights features more than 100 individual LED light displays including...
coladaily.com
Goodwill opens boutique-style thrift store in Chapin
Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) held a grand opening Tuesday in Chapin for its newest retail venture, Auten’s Loft. Auten’s Loft is named in memory of GIUMSC founder, Lloyd Auten, and will offer affordable designer and name-brand men’s/women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories. Select home décor will also be offered ta Goodwill’s new boutique-style experience.
WLTX.com
47th Annual Catfish Stomp kicks off holiday season in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. — Saturday was the 47th Annual Elgin Catfish Stomp Festival, a tradition for the town and its people. “It is our tradition for our family," Elizabeth Watson said. "Yes, we’ve been doing this since me and my husband were little kids, and then when we had kids we always brought them here and they haven’t missed a year since,”
WLTX.com
Annual Lexington Christmas Parade
Many people went out to Sunday's parade in Lexington. News19's Rachel Ripp reports.
coladaily.com
Submissions now open for Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season'
To apply for Cola Daily's 'Sights & Lights Home of the Season,' please email the following information to news@coladaily.com by Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.; judges will select up to 25 submissions. One picture of the home. Resident's name, address, phone, and email. *Note: Residents must reside in one of...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia hosted 18th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of West Columbia is officially ready for Christmas. They hosted their 18th annual tree lighting ceremony Friday night. Guests were subjected to hearty Christmas carols and even a visit from Mrs. Clause. Mayor Tem Miles says it’s great for the community to show their...
coladaily.com
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location
Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield woman uses rocks to spread kindness to all
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One woman is making a name for herself by spreading kindness. Sara Rainsford, who is known by some around town as the ‘Kindness Rocks Lady.’. Due to her efforts, the welcome center has a new look and a new message. We caught up with her to ask why she does it.
abccolumbia.com
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street cast member, dead at 90
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Bob McGrath, an original Sesame Street cast member, has died at the age of 90. His family says he died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. McGrath appeared in the Sesame Street pilot in 1969 and went on to work on 47 seasons of the show. He played the friendly neighbor Bob Johnson.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia offices announce holiday closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced buildings and offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holidays. City officials say buildings and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan.2 during the New Year’s holiday. Emergency police, fire...
WLTX.com
Money to bring tourists to Camden
Eleven groups applied for grant funding like the Carolina Cup. Non-profit groups that look to bring tourists to the area.
Community rallies around Sumter family after son diagnosed with brain tumor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Sumter family is getting help from community donations after a tough diagnosis. 18-month-old Dominic Smith was diagnosed with a brain tumor and a family friend is fundraising to help with medical costs. "This is not something that you plan for and expect to ever happen,"...
abccolumbia.com
How to avoid scammers while online shopping
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Many of us are doing our holiday shopping online these days because it’s convenient and easy. But doing so makes us more susceptible to online scammers trying to steal our personal information. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some tips to identify and avoid these scams.
WIS-TV
Sumter police locate missing teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports officers have located a missing teenager. Officials said 17-year-old Jermeisha Williams was found safe after she was reported missing when her family did not see her after they dropped her off at school on Thursday, December 1. Ms. Williams is back...
