Bakersfield, CA

KGET

BPD arrest suspected mail thief after chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield. Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and is due in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Police looking for man, 19, wanted for killing; 4 teens arrested

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a Bakersfield man in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead and two others injured. Police officers arrested four teenagers in connection with the July shooting, and are looking to apprehend suspect Demarko Hegwood, 19. Haywood is a Black man around 5 foot, 6 inches and weighs 130 pounds.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested in child endangerment, possession of drugs, Porterville Police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of drugs, and possession of a stolen vehicle, officers with Porterville police said on Monday. On Sunday around 8:21 p.m., a Porterville police officer was investigating a residence in the area of Plano Street and Date Avenue when she encountered […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
police1.com

‘We’re talking a quarter-inch from tragedy’: Calif. deputy survives after being shot in the head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California deputy is recovering after being shot in the head by a suspect who was attempting to break into cars last week. According to KGET News, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Valdez, who just finished field training five weeks ago, received a call about a suspect allegedly trying to open car doors at a mobile home park. The suspect was later identified as 19-year-old Edgar Rojas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for vandalism suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18. Photos show what appears to be the suspect spray painting a white fence...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Intoxicated man tries to steal firetruck in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A intoxicated man allegedly attempted to steal a firetruck in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Sunday police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Cleveland Avenue regarding an attempted auto theft. City fire personnel advised that allegedly 32-year-old Rodrigo Ruiz of Tulare entered the […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

KCSO identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield. KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

