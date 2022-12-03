Read full article on original website
Suspect in Kern deputy’s shooting pleads not guilty to attempted murder
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting a Kern County sheriff’s deputy in the head has been with charged with attempted murder. Edgar Rojas, 19, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to that charge and three other felonies: assault with a gun on a peace officer, resisting arrest and carrying an unregistered gun. He’s held […]
BPD arrest suspected mail thief after chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing mail from a community mailbox and leading Bakersfield police on a vehicle chase throughout northeast Bakersfield. Raymond Ceja, 29, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bakersfield Now
Man accused of stealing mail, leads Bakersfield officers on pursuit, caught by K-9
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man accused of stealing mail in northeast Bakersfield, leading officers on a pursuit, was arrested Tuesday morning after getting caught by a K-9 officer. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 6th, 2022, at around 3:47 a.m., officers responded to a report of...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Police looking for man, 19, wanted for killing; 4 teens arrested
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a Bakersfield man in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead and two others injured. Police officers arrested four teenagers in connection with the July shooting, and are looking to apprehend suspect Demarko Hegwood, 19. Haywood is a Black man around 5 foot, 6 inches and weighs 130 pounds.
Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
Man arrested in child endangerment, possession of drugs, Porterville Police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of drugs, and possession of a stolen vehicle, officers with Porterville police said on Monday. On Sunday around 8:21 p.m., a Porterville police officer was investigating a residence in the area of Plano Street and Date Avenue when she encountered […]
police1.com
‘We’re talking a quarter-inch from tragedy’: Calif. deputy survives after being shot in the head
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California deputy is recovering after being shot in the head by a suspect who was attempting to break into cars last week. According to KGET News, Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Valdez, who just finished field training five weeks ago, received a call about a suspect allegedly trying to open car doors at a mobile home park. The suspect was later identified as 19-year-old Edgar Rojas.
Man who admitted using meth before deadly crash sentenced to time served
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who used methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel and crashing into a tow truck, killing its driver, was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Grant Miller was sentenced to 16 months’ time served and ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined to the family of tow truck […]
KGET 17
BPD searches for vandalism suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help identifying a suspect they said was responsible for graffiti on the 1400 block of Baker Street. The incident happened Nov. 18.
Intoxicated man tries to steal firetruck in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A intoxicated man allegedly attempted to steal a firetruck in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Sunday police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Cleveland Avenue regarding an attempted auto theft. City fire personnel advised that allegedly 32-year-old Rodrigo Ruiz of Tulare entered the […]
KGET 17
Hit-and-run victim killed on his birthday: ‘He was just special’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Dec. 2, Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan was headed home from bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when the unthinkable happened: He was hit and killed by a car. Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a fatal hit-and-run on White Lane near South...
Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
BPD seeks public's help identifying Baker Street vandal
BPD says the individual is responsible for putting graffiti in the 1400 block of Baker Street on November 18.
KGET 17
KCSO identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield. KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for 3 suspected drivers involved in hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three drivers suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man on the Stockdale Highway Sunday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 4, at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a person on the road in...
Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
17-year-old in critical condition following McDonald Way apartment complex shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen severely wounded Saturday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of McDonald Way just before 2 p.m. Police said the 17-year-old male victim was found with […]
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
