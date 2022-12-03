ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo's top girls basketball players to keep an eye on this season

By Chris Abdelmalek, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8YWI_0jWEQmCA00

With the 2022-23 winter sports season commencing this week, it's the perfect time to highlight some of Pueblo's talented girls basketball players ahead of the upcoming season.

This list was compiled by Chieftain sports staff with the help of school athletic directors and head coaches.

Here are this year's players to watch in Pueblo girls basketball:

Pueblo South

Sara Gurule

Gurule is a four-year varsity member. She was named MVP of the league during her sophomore campaign and followed that up as a first-team all-league selection her junior year. She is a walking double-double.

Madison Bussey

Bussey is another four-year varsity member. The senior has great awareness and is unselfish on the court, according to her coach, TJ Thiebaut. She is expected to increase her role as a leader and scorer for the Colts.

Pueblo Central

MariAna Santisteven

The senior point guard has worked hard on her game in the offseason. She's a certified gym rat, according to her head coach, Curt Lewis. Santistevenwants to play ball at the next level and is gearing up in her final season to make a big push for the Wildcats.

Halee Garcia

Garcia, another senior on the team, is athletic and does a lot of positive things for squad. She will be relied on to score more for the Wildcats this season after she was one of the team's top scorers last year.

Pueblo Centennial

Nyheli Longoria

Longoria is a senior and a four-year varsity player for the Bulldogs. She is returning as the team's top scorer.

Meya Vigil

As a junior last year, Vigil ranked third on the team in points. With last year's leading point scorer now gone, the four-year varsity player will be looked upon to provide a boost for the Bulldogs on offense.

Pueblo East

Grace Helzer

Helzer is really taking on a leadership role this year, pushing the rest of her team. After averaging 8.7 points per game last season, she is expected to put up points and establish an inside presence on the court for the Eagles.

Myah Abeta

Abeta is a freshman who plays multiple sports. She’s a solid athlete, according to head coach Carlos Lopez, and is expected to make some heads turn this year as a first-year starter.

Pueblo County

Pierson Weimer

As a sophomore, Weimer was the Hornets' leading scorer last season. With yet another year of experience under her belt, the junior will be counted on to generate points for her team.

Charli Kirkland

The junior guard is expected to take on more of a leadership role this year. Since her sophomore year, Kirkland and the rest of the Hornets starters have “gained a ton of experience,” according to their head coach, Mark Villegas. Kirkland is likely to increase her scoring and assist numbers this year.

Pueblo West

Teren Sanchez

With the top three scorers on the team all graduating last year, Sanchez, a junior, will help carry the load scoring-wise. She averaged 5.3 points a game last season as a sophomore, and the Cyclones will need her to improve on that number if they hope to claim a second consecutive league title.

Jamie Suazo

As a freshman, Suazo recorded a healthy 3.9 points per game in a senior-heavy lineup. This year, the 5-foot-9 forward will be looked upon to take over some of the team's scoring duties. Look for her to have a breakout sophomore year.

Swallows Charter Academy

Hannah Storm

As a senior, Storm is expected to be a huge catalyst both offensively and defensively for the Spartans. Her leadership and ability to be a stabilizing force on the court are big reasons she will be heavily leaned on this year.

Jade ‘Bella’ Anaya

Anaya averaged 3.9 points per game last year as a freshman and has come back “much improved” for her sophomore year, according to head coach Chris Trujillo. With a more consistent shot, she will be expected to score points in bunches for the Spartans this season.

Dolores Huerta Prep

Mariah Lopez Cruz

The senior will be a team captain this year and is expected to be a big part the team's scoring. She'll be a leader on the court for the Scorpions, according to head coach Anthony Guerrero.

Kate Torres

Torres is one of the Scorpions' top defenders. Her on-ball defense and ability to work with her team off the ball are skills that do not necessarily show up on stat sheets, but without her, the team would likely struggle defensively.

Rye High School

Jordan Holgerson

Holgerson was the third-highest scorer for the team last year and is expected to lead the team this year. The Thunderbolts are coming off their best season in school history after making the state semifinals last year.

Alaina Bourgeois

Bourgeois is one of the few players returning this season who saw significant time on the court last year. She played in all 27 games for the Thunderbolts and averaged 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. She should be able to improve those numbers this year with more playing time.

Other players to watch for this year:

  • Lily Martinez, senior, Pueblo South
  • Haley Valdez, senior, Pueblo East
  • Zoey Stupnik, junior, Pueblo County
  • Madison Straley, junior, Pueblo Centennial
  • Moriah Hoock, senior, Pueblo Central
  • Makenna McGraw, junior, Pueblo West
  • Kaitlyn Pearson, junior, Swallows Charter Academy
  • Lenea Guera, junior, Dolores Huerta Prep
  • Lacie Laca, sophomore, Rye High School

Christopher Abdelmalek is a sports reporter for the Pueblo Chieftain and can be reached at cabdelmalek@gannett.com or on Twitter @chowebacca

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

UPDATE: 17-year-old from Falcon found safe

UPDATE: TUESDAY 12/06/2022 9:05 a.m. (FALCON, Colo.) — EPSO tweeted that Aiden has been found safe and returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: 17-year-old missing from Falcon MONDAY 12/05/2022 10:47 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a 17-year-old boy who went missing out of Falcon on Monday […]
FALCON, CO
KXRM

Buffalo Wild Wings to open new COS location Wednesday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you felt a little ‘spicy’ getting out of bed on Monday morning, we are about to sweeten up your week, as Buffalo Wild Wings is set to open its newest Colorado Springs location on Wednesday. The new location is on the northeast side of the City and is located at 3005 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist injured in south Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after falling in the roadway Sunday. Police say the rider fell at Hancock Expressway and Union, and then an oncoming car ran over his motorcycle. It’s not yet clear if the rider was hit too. As of 1...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs School District 11 is making college more accessible to all. Students can now apply to historically black colleges for free. Thanks to a new partnership between the 'Common Black College Application' and the school district.  This partnership makes it much easier for students at district 11 to apply to The post Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for burglaries in Pueblo & Pueblo West

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man suspected of being tied to multiple burglaries throughout Pueblo West and the City of Pueblo was arrested by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) early Sunday morning on Dec. 4. Theodore Koen, 41, was arrested for Second-Degree Burglary, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Burglary Tools and […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Comic & Toy Con back in COS to kick off the holidays

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Comic and Toy Con is back in time just for the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 3. Dozens of vendors and collectors are selling comics, cards, toys and other collectibles at the Chapel Hills Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The family-friendly event encourages participants to cosplay their favorite […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Burn restrictions put in place for Colorado Springs starting Wednesday at noon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced burn restrictions would be put in place starting Wednesday at noon. “The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures are necessary to maintain fire hazard awareness and continue to reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety which are essential,” part of a notice on CSFD’s website reads. “Therefore, due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R3 is in effect for the City of Colorado Springs.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs weather: 100-mph wind, 'very dangerous' travel Thursday

Colorado Springs is forecast to kick off the last month of the year with a mix of warmer temps and wind, and fire hazards, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Thursday could see a high near 51, with wind speeds reaching up to 20 mph. Gusts are expected to pick up significantly Thursday night into Friday, which could see a high near 55 and wind speeds between 20-30 mph, potentially reaching 55 mph.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident that left a woman seriously injured in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday to...
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Anderson Lee Aldrich: A history of family travail, personal violence

During Anderson Aldrich's 22 years, his family led a gypsy-like existence hop-scotching between California, Colorado, Texas and back to Colorado again. His grandparents, who had a big part in raising Aldrich, left him behind when they moved to Florida in fall, 2021. Records show that his life started with an early divorce followed by series of family squabbles and a checkered educational history.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Residents React to Damage from High Winds in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Region is under a high wind advisory until 5 p.m. Friday. But overnight, the high winds created a lot of damage around the city of Colorado Springs. The neighborhood of Old Colorado City is cleaning up Friday morning. Residents had fences taken out, windshields broken, and tree The post Residents React to Damage from High Winds in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy