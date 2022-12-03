Let's talk business: Colorado SecureSavings retirement plan seminar set for Thursday

Colorado SecureSavings, a retirement savings program, will be the focus of a virtual seminar set for 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center will host the seminar taught by Amanda Korth of WealthWave Financial. Korth will discuss which businesses are automatically enrolled in the state program and what options are available.

Call 719-549-3245 or go to southerncoloradosbdc.org to register.

Parkview 'Health for the Holidays' event is Thursday

Parkview Health System is set to host its "Health for the Holidays" event starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Rosemount Museum & Carriage House, 419 W. 14th St.

The event will include museum tours, holiday food and beverages, a 5:30 p.m. holiday health presentation by Dr. Michael Ramos and a 6 p.m. Young Living Oils presentation. Cost is $25.

To register, call 719-584-4878 or go online to parkviewmc.com.

Local resource workshops coming to Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center Dec. 13-16

Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center, 121 W. City Center Drive, is set to host several "Getting to Know Your Local Resources" programs.

The Better Business Bureau will be the focus of one workshop from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Dec. 13. The Local Workforce Center workshop is set for 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 14; and the Connect for Health Colorado Health Insurance workshop is set for 2:30-4 p.m. Dec. 16. Call 719-549-3245 or go to southerncoloradosbdc.org to register.

Pueblo Downtown Association announces parade winners

Pueblo Downtown Association's Parade of Lights drew thousands of spectators and 95 floats to Union and Main streets Nov. 26.

Parade of lights winners included: Judge’s Choice, Pueblo Water; Best Spirit, Pueblo West High School; Best Band or Marching Unit, Centennial and South high school drumlines; Best Original Design, McClelland School; Best Use of Lights, Kodiak Construction; Best Corporate Entry, Pueblo Economic Development Corp.; Best Small Business/Organization Entry,Pueblo Crime Stoppers; Best Decorated Vehicle, Hoodlums Car Club; and Best Decorated Entry Featuring Animals, Pueblo Horse Community.