ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Let's talk business: Colorado SecureSavings retirement plan seminar set for Thursday

By The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v914T_0jWEQifG00

Colorado SecureSavings, a retirement savings program, will be the focus of a virtual seminar set for 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center will host the seminar taught by Amanda Korth of WealthWave Financial. Korth will discuss which businesses are automatically enrolled in the state program and what options are available.

Call 719-549-3245 or go to southerncoloradosbdc.org to register.

Parkview 'Health for the Holidays' event is Thursday

Parkview Health System is set to host its "Health for the Holidays" event starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Rosemount Museum & Carriage House, 419 W. 14th St.

The event will include museum tours, holiday food and beverages, a 5:30 p.m. holiday health presentation by Dr. Michael Ramos and a 6 p.m. Young Living Oils presentation. Cost is $25.

To register, call 719-584-4878 or go online to parkviewmc.com.

Local resource workshops coming to Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center Dec. 13-16

Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center, 121 W. City Center Drive, is set to host several "Getting to Know Your Local Resources" programs.

The Better Business Bureau will be the focus of one workshop from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Dec. 13. The Local Workforce Center workshop is set for 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 14; and the Connect for Health Colorado Health Insurance workshop is set for 2:30-4 p.m. Dec. 16. Call 719-549-3245 or go to southerncoloradosbdc.org to register.

Pueblo Downtown Association announces parade winners

Pueblo Downtown Association's Parade of Lights drew thousands of spectators and 95 floats to Union and Main streets Nov. 26.

Parade of lights winners included: Judge’s Choice, Pueblo Water; Best Spirit, Pueblo West High School; Best Band or Marching Unit, Centennial and South high school drumlines; Best Original Design, McClelland School; Best Use of Lights, Kodiak Construction; Best Corporate Entry, Pueblo Economic Development Corp.; Best Small Business/Organization Entry,Pueblo Crime Stoppers; Best Decorated Vehicle, Hoodlums Car Club; and Best Decorated Entry Featuring Animals, Pueblo Horse Community.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs School District 11 is making college more accessible to all. Students can now apply to historically black colleges for free. Thanks to a new partnership between the 'Common Black College Application' and the school district.  This partnership makes it much easier for students at district 11 to apply to The post Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Holiday Food and Gift Festival provides platform for local vendors to showcase their goods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 23rd annual Holiday Food and Gift Festival returned to Colorado Springs Friday. Which has become a holiday tradition for many households and families. It's a great way for local vendors and small businesses to showcase their goods. It gives vendors a platform to sell their goods that they otherwise The post Holiday Food and Gift Festival provides platform for local vendors to showcase their goods appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Citadel Mall COVID testing site moving locations

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Mako COVID-19 testing site is relocating its site from the Citadel Mall to the Colorado Springs Event Center Parking Lot (3960 Palmer Park Boulevard), on Tuesday, Dec. 6. According to El Paso County Public Health, the testing site first opened in August 2020 with the goal of providing those living in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Burn restrictions put in place for Colorado Springs starting Wednesday at noon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced burn restrictions would be put in place starting Wednesday at noon. “The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures are necessary to maintain fire hazard awareness and continue to reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety which are essential,” part of a notice on CSFD’s website reads. “Therefore, due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R3 is in effect for the City of Colorado Springs.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

The downside of Colorado’s hard-drinking reputation

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans enjoy their liquid holiday cheer, but there are drawbacks to the merriment. Colorado ranks among the nation’s heaviest-drinking states. It has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of survey respondents who drank alcohol in the last 30 days. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of Colorado’s adults have had a drink in the last month. Only Vermont, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have higher rates.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Mayor’s office accepting applications for city government fellowship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs city leaders are calling on residents to apply for an opportunity to explore city government. It's called the Mayor's Civic Leaders Fellowship, and it's designed to introduce future civic leaders to the inner workings of city government with an emphasis on leadership. But also to teach residents firsthand The post Colorado Springs Mayor’s office accepting applications for city government fellowship appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

VA to begin processing burn pit claims Jan 1

Beginning January 1, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will start processing claims from veterans who believe their chronic illnesses are related to exposure to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan. This new coverage is part of the PACT Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn The post VA to begin processing burn pit claims Jan 1 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy