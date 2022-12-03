ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Attorneys give closing arguments in 2021 Pueblo murder trial

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mp2xn_0jWEQgto00

Attorneys delivered closing arguments Friday in the murder trial of Andrew Baros, which began Nov. 21, in connection to the 2021 shooting death of 36-year-old Carlos Lerma.

Baros, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the fatal shooting, which took place Sept. 29, 2021.

Prosecutors with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office allege Baros shot and killed Lerma in what a police later claimed in an arrest affidavit was an act of jealousy after Baros believed Lerma was having an affair with his wife. Lerma's son, Diego, was also shot but later recovered from his wounds; a third party, Jose Perez, was grazed by a bullet.

Police allege Baros shot Lerma several times including in the abdomen, torso and upper thigh, then shot Diego in the chest and hand when he tried to help his wounded father, Deputy District Attorney Erik Walser said in court Friday.

Baros then allegedly shot Lerma, who was lying facedown on the ground, two more times in the back.

According to witness testimony, Baros also fired shots at a neighbor, who told the court she saw Baros shoot Lerma. The neighbor stated she had been out running errands when she saw the incident, locked eyes with Lerma, and then was fired at by Baros while attempting to flee into her home.

Forensic evidence gathered by police later confirmed bullets in the neighbor's home.

More on this case: Pueblo homicide suspect on trial for 2021 fatal shooting

In closing arguments, Karl Tameler, an attorney representing Baros, argued that Baros acted in self-defense. He cited the testimony of Andrew Mendoza, a friend of Baros's who was present at the scene when the shooting occurred. Mendoza testified that Lerma, along with his son and Perez, had "rolled up heavy," speeding up to the house with screeching tires and parking the wrong way on the street.

Mendoza testified that he saw Lerma hurrying along the sidewalk "angrily" shouting "Where's Drew?" and claimed that he saw Lerma reach for his back hip before being shot by Baros.

Tameler characterized the incident as an orchestrated threat to Baros's life by multiple parties and stated his client only acted to defend himself and his family.

Tameler emphasized a bullet wound taken by Lerma during the incident was different than others, which he said had "left-hand rifling," as opposed to others with "right-hand rifling," citing testimony by Dr. Daniel Lingamfelter, a forensic pathologist who conducts autopsies for the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

This gunshot wound, Tameler argued, may have come from a different shooter in what he suggested may have been a "friendly fire" incident intended for another target.

"Guess who that may have been?" Tameler posed to the jury.

"When you corner a lion, you're going to get the tooth," Tameler said. "A man has a right to stand his ground and not retreat when there is a threat to himself and his family."

Walser, however, ridiculed the idea there was an orchestrated attack on Baros.

"No other witness testified to seeing anybody but Baros holding a gun," Walser said. He also highlighted that 19 shell casings, all of which appeared to be from the same .40 caliber gun, were found in the yard of the residence and that no bullet holes or defects were found in Baros's residence.

"They would have to be the worst assassins and the best clean-up team in the world," Walser argued to the jury. "Is it reasonable that multiple people came in hot, with the goal of killing Mr. Baros, and the unsuspecting victim had time to get off 19 shots while none of the assassins were able to even pull their guns out? That's for you (the jury) to decide."

Jury deliberations began Friday evening and are scheduled to resume Monday.

Pueblo public safety: Friday morning fatal shooting marks Pueblo's 26th homicide of 2022

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Attorneys give closing arguments in 2021 Pueblo murder trial

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

WATCH LIVE: Accused Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich making first in-person court appearance

Aldrich hearing Anderson Aldrich, the alleged Club Q nightclub shooter, is scheduled to make a first in-person appearance at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. The District Attorney's Office stated last week via social media that it will announce the full list of charges filed against Aldrich at the hearing on Tuesday morning. Additionally, court records show there will be argument held over some of the motions filed by the defense counsel for Aldrich. Aldrich is facing 10 arrest-only charges relating to the Club Q shooting, which took place on the evening of Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs. Aldrich is accused of killing five and injuring 17; police say Aldrich entered Club Q and shot at the patrons inside for about six minutes before being stopped by two bystanders.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo man found not guilty in high profile murder trial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury delivered a not-guilty verdict in the case of Andrew Baros, a man accused of first-degree murder, on Monday afternoon. The verdict came down around 1:30 p.m. according to Baros's defense attorney's assistant. Baros was accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital...
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

What's next for accused Club Q shooter

Anderson Aldrich, the person accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding more than a dozen others at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, made the first of what will be numerous appearances in court last month, but what does the road ahead look like for the 22-year-old?. Aldrich's...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department provided an update to a homicide investigation from November. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on reports of a dead body. According to the PPD, there were "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives began investigating this as a homicide. The post No arrests made in Pueblo homicide investigation, one person of interest named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YAHOO!

Pueblo coroner identifies recent homicide victims, pedestrian killed in fatal crash

Two recent homicide victims and a pedestrian killed in a fatal wreck were identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office in a series of tweets Monday afternoon. Melissa Carbajal, 53, of Pueblo, was found dead from a single gunshot wound on Nov. 23 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, Coroner Brian Cotter announced on Twitter.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

New law could impact incoming charges in Club Q mass shooting

The suspect in the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs will be in court Tuesday to face formal charges.While the accused shooter's attorney claims that the individual is non-binary, meaning they identify as neither man nor woman, the district attorney says gender identity won't impact the charging decision. But a law that took effect just last year may have an impact.Under the previous law, prosecutors had to show that a crime was motivated solely by hate in order to bring charges of a bias-motivated crime.18th Judicial District Attorney, John Kellner, says most crimes have mixed motives. "The way...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said on Thanksgiving that Carbajal’s death was being investigated as a homicide, and named 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest in the case.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Jurors begin deliberating on high-profile murder case in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- A high-profile murder trial in Pueblo is now in the hands of a jury. It comes after nearly two weeks of testimony in the Andrew Baros case. Baros is accused of shooting two people near St. Mary Corwin Hospital nine months ago, injuring one, and killing Carlos Lerma.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man killed in shooting on Pueblo’s east side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident that left a woman seriously injured in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday to...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo County Coroner identifies shooting victim

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a victim from a shooting on November 23, 2022. The shooting occurred in an apartment in the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. The coroner has identified Melissa Carbajal, a 53-year-old from Pueblo. The coroner says that Carbajal died from...
KRDO News Channel 13

Man faces several charges after multiple shots fired at vehicle along Highway 115

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is facing several charges after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle along Highway 115, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office communication center received a report around 8:40 a.m. that a suspect fired several rounds at a nearby The post Man faces several charges after multiple shots fired at vehicle along Highway 115 appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Driver identified in fatal E. Las Vegas St. crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver involved in a fatal crash on East Las Vegas Street on Tuesday, Nov. 29, has been identified as 27-year-old Erica Pantoja of Colorado Springs by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to a two-vehicle […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after police found one man dead and one woman with life-threatening injuries on the east side of the city early Friday morning. Pueblo police said they responded to report of a shooting on East 6th Street just after 2...
PUEBLO, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy