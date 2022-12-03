Read full article on original website
Park Record
Local musical duo celebrate love with ‘Memories of You’￼
Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham are laying their relationship on the line — make that online. Park City’s musical husband and wife have released a video for their new single, “Memories of You,” and the journey they took getting the song written, recorded and videotaped was one for the books.
ksl.com
Utahn, former BYU dancer stars in national tour of 'Moulin Rouge'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the beat drops to the sounds of "Lady Marmalade" every night at the Moulin Rouge (aka the Eccles Theater through Dec. 11), the silhouette of a Davis High graduate fills the stage. It's a place Libby Fowler Lloyd always dreamed of — the lights,...
Park Record
Park City Pulse: Helping seasonal workers
Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. What’s the “reason for the season?” It’s not only our skiers, snowboarders and perfect snow. We could not pull off being Winter’s Favorite Town without the thousands of seasonal employees who flock here every year. From New Hampshire to New Zealand and all points between, they bring a knack for hard work and a special ski town vibe that makes the PC experience unique.
Park City resort offers dinner in a life-size snow globe
Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate Park City Resort & Spa is offering dinner in a life-size snow globe this winter.
bravotv.com
Meredith Marks Admits She “Failed” at This on the San Diego Cast Trip
Meredith Marks was assigned the important role of “CEO of Fun” during The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s recent cast trip to San Diego, but she’s the first to admit that things didn’t exactly go as planned. “I failed!” Meredith said on the latest...
davisjournal.com
‘Primordial’ to open in Lagoon’s 2023 season
Riders get a thrill on Colossus at Lagoon. The park will open its newest ride, Primordial, in the 2023 season. Photo by Roger V. Tuttle. FARMINGTON—For the last few years guests at Lagoon have watched anxiously as a new ride has taken shape. In 2023 the wait will be over. The ride will open to the public when Lagoon’s season starts in the spring.
ksl.com
Map: Your 2022 guide to seeing Christmas lights in Utah this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — It's that (most wonderful) time of year again!. Colorful Christmas lights are decorating homes and streets across Utah and KSL.com's annual lights map is back to help you see them all this holiday season. Grab some hot cocoa and your loved ones, and make your way to some of the brightest and most colorful lights displays in the state!
multihousingnews.com
McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community
Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
Park Record
Way We Were: Stationed at Pearl Harbor￼
The first peacetime draft in the history of the United States commenced on Sept. 16, 1940 in response to escalating wars underway in Europe and East Asia. While much emphasis has been placed on the draft instituted by the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940, many young men of that time chose voluntary enlistment in the armed forces.
Park Record
Park City seasonal workers given guide to navigate housing, employment and transit￼
The mountain resorts are open, Park City-area traffic backups are worsening and businesses linked to tourism are preparing for the busiest stretch of the winter. It is likely the resort, restaurant, lodging and transportation industries — all with close ties to each other — have already hired much of the staff that will be needed for the winter, but the seasonal workforce encounters challenges each year as it arrives in the state’s most expensive housing market and, in many cases, without vehicles.
davisjournal.com
Have a Heart Homes makes single mom’s dream come true
The new owner of the home was presented with the keys last week. Everyone who worked on the home discounted their time and fees. Courtesy photos. LAYTON—In a tight housing market, one Layton woman is grateful to be handed the keys to her newly constructed home. It was made possible by Have a Heart Homes, an initiative to help with the critical affordable housing shortage in northern Utah, especially for people with special needs.
'Project Warming Hands' aims to help Ogden homeless shelter with donations
The winter months are always concerning when it comes to temperatures dropping and members of Utah's homeless community.
Park Record
Park City Transit launching new bus service to Richardson Flat
Beginning Sunday, Park City Transit will enhance bus service to the Richardson Flat park-and-ride and the Park City Heights neighborhood as part of a pilot program to address traffic congestion this winter. To celebrate the new service, transit staffers will be at the two bus stops with complimentary food, drinks...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Woman awarded $2.4 million after Vail Resorts employee smashes her hand with bowling ball
The international ski resort giant, Vail Resorts, was ordered to pay a woman $2.4 million dollars last month, after her hand was smashed with a bowling ball by a Vail Resorts employee. According to a case review that was written by the plaintiff's counsel, the incident occurred on April 4,...
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
Wasatch Wilderness: Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James) is a small to medium-sized evergreen tree native to the Wasatch Mountains. A durable tree that often grows on exposed, rocky […]
Salt Lake City's neighborhood boundaries aren't too controversial
We recently asked you to draw the boundaries of several Salt Lake City neighborhoods, and it turns out we tend to agree on where we all live!. The map above represents the average boundaries drawn by readers. The intrigue: Neighborhood borders are subjective. Even our community council jurisdictions overlap, and...
VIDEO: Grinchy FedEx driver tosses package at Park City home
'Tis the season for holiday cheer, Christmas carols and the occasional delivery driver doing their best Grinch impersonation.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
