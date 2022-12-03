ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park Record

Local musical duo celebrate love with ‘Memories of You’￼

Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham are laying their relationship on the line — make that online. Park City’s musical husband and wife have released a video for their new single, “Memories of You,” and the journey they took getting the song written, recorded and videotaped was one for the books.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Pulse: Helping seasonal workers

Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. What’s the “reason for the season?” It’s not only our skiers, snowboarders and perfect snow. We could not pull off being Winter’s Favorite Town without the thousands of seasonal employees who flock here every year. From New Hampshire to New Zealand and all points between, they bring a knack for hard work and a special ski town vibe that makes the PC experience unique.
PARK CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

‘Primordial’ to open in Lagoon’s 2023 season

Riders get a thrill on Colossus at Lagoon. The park will open its newest ride, Primordial, in the 2023 season. Photo by Roger V. Tuttle. FARMINGTON—For the last few years guests at Lagoon have watched anxiously as a new ride has taken shape. In 2023 the wait will be over. The ride will open to the public when Lagoon’s season starts in the spring.
FARMINGTON, UT
ksl.com

Map: Your 2022 guide to seeing Christmas lights in Utah this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — It's that (most wonderful) time of year again!. Colorful Christmas lights are decorating homes and streets across Utah and KSL.com's annual lights map is back to help you see them all this holiday season. Grab some hot cocoa and your loved ones, and make your way to some of the brightest and most colorful lights displays in the state!
UTAH STATE
multihousingnews.com

McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community

Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Way We Were: Stationed at Pearl Harbor￼

The first peacetime draft in the history of the United States commenced on Sept. 16, 1940 in response to escalating wars underway in Europe and East Asia. While much emphasis has been placed on the draft instituted by the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940, many young men of that time chose voluntary enlistment in the armed forces.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City seasonal workers given guide to navigate housing, employment and transit￼

The mountain resorts are open, Park City-area traffic backups are worsening and businesses linked to tourism are preparing for the busiest stretch of the winter. It is likely the resort, restaurant, lodging and transportation industries — all with close ties to each other — have already hired much of the staff that will be needed for the winter, but the seasonal workforce encounters challenges each year as it arrives in the state’s most expensive housing market and, in many cases, without vehicles.
PARK CITY, UT
davisjournal.com

Have a Heart Homes makes single mom’s dream come true

The new owner of the home was presented with the keys last week. Everyone who worked on the home discounted their time and fees. Courtesy photos. LAYTON—In a tight housing market, one Layton woman is grateful to be handed the keys to her newly constructed home. It was made possible by Have a Heart Homes, an initiative to help with the critical affordable housing shortage in northern Utah, especially for people with special needs.
LAYTON, UT
Park Record

Park City Transit launching new bus service to Richardson Flat

Beginning Sunday, Park City Transit will enhance bus service to the Richardson Flat park-and-ride and the Park City Heights neighborhood as part of a pilot program to address traffic congestion this winter. To celebrate the new service, transit staffers will be at the two bus stops with complimentary food, drinks...
PARK CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE

