El Paso, TX

'No Horn Zone' too noisy: Letters to the Editor

By El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
‘No Horn Zone’ too noisy

We desperately need your help with the trains blowing their horns numerous times during the night and waking us up.

I am talking about the train track that runs across Montana Avenue and continues between Grant Avenue and Pershing Street. Approximately six years ago, we were able to get it designated a “No Horn Zone.” Over the past years it has just gotten unbearable during the night.

I have made numerous complaints with Union Pacific, but the problem has only gotten much worse. Then, about two months ago, I observed Union Pacific employees removing the “No Horn Zone” signs along the entire length of the zone. Please help us. The volume of the horns is unbearable.

My second problem is that the trains have become double deckers and the weight from them, and other rail cars, have increased. This is causing serious cracks to start appearing in our houses and walls.

Steve Denman

Central El Paso

Support the National Popular Vote Bill

It is past time to end the antiquated Electoral System that disenfranchises voters. It is imperative that the National Popular Vote Bill be enacted into law so that there is a guarantee that the presidency will go to the candidate with the most votes. One person, one vote.

El Pasoans should contact their legislators to ask them to support this important legislation. Time is not on our side. Support the National Popular Vote Bill by contacting your legislators.

M. Carawan

East El Paso

Secure parking for employees lacking

This past November marked a year since a murder of an airline employee took place in the employee parking lot of the El Paso International Airport.Unfortunately, to date no security upgrades have been implemented to safeguard the lives of employees that work for the city, airlines, or contractors.Ironically, the only employees that have a lot with secured points of entry and barbed wire, are those armed police officers assigned to the airport as well as airport administration.

Employees lower in the totem pole have to fend for themselves in an unsecured lot.Yet, the airport has spent thousands of dollars on insignificant pet projects. One example is the abstract mural at the main lobby, which cost taxpayers a whopping $100,000.But funds to secure a parking lot to keep employees safe are nowhere to be found although the airport generated over $2 million in revenue this past fiscal year.The status quo remains!

Ruben Pena

South El Paso

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

