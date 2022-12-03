ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan

In a tight round of 16 contest against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Vatreni emerged victorious in the first penalty shootout of the tournament. And that’s when Dominik Livaković announced himself to the world. The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper saved Takumi Minamino’s opening...
NBC San Diego

Goncalo Ramos Puts Portugal Up 1-0 vs. Switzerland

What a way to get your first-ever World Cup goal. Goncalo Ramos put Portugal on top 1-0 against Switzerland with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute in their round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Joao Felix made the inverted run on his strong foot and laid it off to...
NBC San Diego

U.S. Pledges to Ramp Up Supplies of Natural Gas to Britain as Biden and Sunak Seek to Cut Off Russia

LONDON — The U.K. and U.S. are forming a new energy partnership focused on boosting energy security and reducing prices. In a statement Wednesday, the U.K. government said the new partnership would "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables."

