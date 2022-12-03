Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan
In a tight round of 16 contest against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Vatreni emerged victorious in the first penalty shootout of the tournament. And that’s when Dominik Livaković announced himself to the world. The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper saved Takumi Minamino’s opening...
NBC San Diego
Goncalo Ramos Puts Portugal Up 1-0 vs. Switzerland
What a way to get your first-ever World Cup goal. Goncalo Ramos put Portugal on top 1-0 against Switzerland with a left-footed strike in the 17th minute in their round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Joao Felix made the inverted run on his strong foot and laid it off to...
‘Immense joy’: Moroccan media hails good faith paying off with Spain shock
“La Roja ejected, Regragui’s Lions are definite legends,” read the headline in Le Matin, while L’Opinion spoke of a night of “immense joy in the streets of Rabat”, both Morocco-based newspapers perfectly summing up the country’s stunning victory over Spain in the last-16 of the World Cup.
Zelensky named Time magazine ‘Person of the Year’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” on Wednesday after being one of 10 individuals or groups placed on a shortlist earlier this week.
NBC San Diego
Asia Markets Trade Mixed Amid Recession Fears; China Trade Data Misses Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday after major U.S. indexes fell more than 1% each overnight as recession concerns weigh on markets. China's imports and exports fell more than expected in November, customs data showed. The Nikkei 225 in Japan...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Pledges to Ramp Up Supplies of Natural Gas to Britain as Biden and Sunak Seek to Cut Off Russia
LONDON — The U.K. and U.S. are forming a new energy partnership focused on boosting energy security and reducing prices. In a statement Wednesday, the U.K. government said the new partnership would "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables."
