Blue Water Area bowling: Lewis rolls first 600 series, Millan first 700

Jessica Lewis started strong in her Sunday Outcast session at Port Huron Lanes, knocking down the first four strikes. Her second game also included a four-bagger and with games of 209 and 210, already 127 pins over average, she was well on her way to her first 600 series. Lewis finished in style but not without effort. Even though she only had the benefit of two strikes in the third game, she covered all eight of her spares for a clean 192 game and a well-deserved 611 series that was a brilliant 173 pins over average.

Leroy Mollan achieved a first of his own with his first 700 series. A 268 game propelled him to a 716 series in the Wednesday Seniors league at St. Clair River Lanes. Brian Hayes ripped off his 13th 300 game and finished his Saturday Nite Bridge session with a league-leading 756 series.

Ed Crampton fired his 11th perfect game, this time in the Monday Big 12 league at St. Clair. Crampton finished with a stout 759 series. At 26, Crampton became the youngest bowler in PHBA history to exceed 10 perfect games and just the fourth bowler to do so before age 30. The prior three were Jesse Hojnacki at age 27, Matt Langolf 28 and Chris Damon 29. Pretty good company. Last spring, when Crampton reached his 10th perfect game at 25 years and 9 months he was just shy of record-holder Dylan Jacobs at 25 years and 5 months.

The Saturday Nite Bridge league bowled a doubleheader and Heather Bombard took full advantage, throwing a 649 series in the first session with games of 233 and 227, and then getting even better in the second session with the week’s high series (680) and game (257), along with a 226. Bombard was also solid in the Don McIvor Memorial league when she rolled a 582 with a 234 game.

Three other outstanding series across three different houses were Rosann Brachel at 664 with a 246 game in 3-B4-1 at Port Huron Lanes, Terry Crampton at 655 with a 245 game in the Wednesday Night league at Colony Bowl and Joddy Swoffer at 641 with a 225 game in Every Other Friday Misfits at Bowl O Drome. Swoffer also tossed a 608 series with a 235 game in the McIvor league at Port Huron Lanes.

Laurynn Ball rounds out the 600 series with a 617 in Wednesday Women at Strikers Entertainment Center. Other top series were Dawn Navarro 595, Sue Ward 594, Kristen Winkler 590, Ally Irvine 587, Jessica Badley 585, Amanda Long 583, Katie Foster 579 and Sam Creasor 573.

The high overall series of the week came from Strikers where Steve White shot 765 with a 279 game in the Tuesday Classic league. Two other bowlers were in the 760s at Port Huron Lanes, including Brian Krauss with 763 in Masters and Jose Ganhs 762 in the McIvor league. Krauss’s high game was 280 while Ganhs had a 279. Tom Bruehan led Friday Wanna Bees with a 754 series that included a 289 game. Scott Badley was runner-up in series to both of the 300 shooters with a 753 in Monday Big 12 and 735 in Saturday Nite Bridge.

Andy Schultz led Monday Mixed at Strikers with a 748 series. Other strong series were Matt Tetreau 738, Lee Halifax 729 & 712, Jim Gostovich 724, Kylar Marinez 722, Chase Hollis 717, Terry Thompson 716, Greg Marshall 711, Brian Harmon 710 and Zach Doan 710.

Justin Badley heads up the rest of the high games with an excellent 287 in Saturday Nite Bridge. Jerry Grzech posted a 286 game in Sunday Outcast while Kylar Marinez shot 280 in the McIvor league, both at Port Huron Lanes. Other phenomenal games were Gordon Harvey 279, Tom Morris 279, Matt Tetreau 278, Paul Langmesser 278, Jeremy Yaek 276, Bill Dedoe 275 and Don Lumley 275.

Back to the women, Jessica Badley made it three of the four Badleys standing out this week as she pitched a 236 game in Saturday Nite Bridge. Sue Ward and Kristen Winkler each had 234 games. They were followed by Jan Allington 233, June Clay 231, Dawn Navarro 227, Irene Simmons 226, Kristie Lashbrook 225, Lee-Ann Hill 221, Kim Will 221, Annette Thompson 220 and Myra Rivera 220.

Unspecial Mention: An official review has commenced for an illegal delivery of the bowling ball in the Saturday Nite Bridge league at Port Huron Lanes. In addition to over 100 direct witnesses to this egregious disregard of USBC Rule 4a, there is video evidence which appears to incontrovertibly show the use of some type of children’s dinosaur ramp in a misguided attempt to pick up the 7-10 split. The accused has threatened counter-legal action so no names will be used here but his initials are C.A.O. Jr.

Upcoming Tournaments: Match Game Doubles scratch tournament will be Dec. 3-4 at Colony Bowl. Five games of qualifying starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and the top 10 teams will advance to the 10-game round robin finals on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Handicap Doubles is Saturday Dec.10 at Bowl O Drome. Duos must have a combined average of no higher than 410. There are two qualifying shifts (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) with the finals immediately following.

Senior Doubles is Saturday, Jan. 14 at Strikers Entertainment Center. All bowlers must be age 50 or older. Qualifying starts at noon and the finals immediately follow. Entry forms for all tournaments are at local bowling centers or online at phba.net.

Splits: 3-6-7-10: Anita Hubbard; 2-7: Nancy Mullins ; 3-10: Mike Mullins, Kelly Shaw; 4-5: Marcia Swick; 5-7-9: Mary Gleason