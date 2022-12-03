ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville man killed in fiery Friday night three-car wreck

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
A Fayetteville man was killed in a fiery three-car crash on Skibo Road on Friday night, Fayetteville police said Saturday.

Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23, of the 1000 block of Vandenberg Drive, died after his black Acura struck a Chevrolet SUV and a Ford Fusion at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads about 11 p.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Roberts’ vehicle caught fire after the crash, and although officers pulled him from the vehicle, he died on the scene, the release said.

Roberts’ vehicle and another vehicle were reportedly speeding as they traveled north on Skibo Road from Cliffdale Road in the minutes before the crash, according to the release. The two vehicles did not stop as they approached a red light at the intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads, resulting in Roberts colliding with the two vehicles that had a green light, the release said.

“Due to the violent impact, all three vehicles’ final resting point was in the parking lot of the BP gas station at the corner of Skibo Road and Morganton Road,” the release said. “The second vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed departed the scene without stopping.”

A patrol unit saw Roberts’ vehicle speeding before the crash and turned on their lights and siren to stop the vehicle, Lt. Diana Holloway said. When the vehicle did not pull over, police ended their attempts to get Roberts to stop in the area of Skibo and Red Tip roads, about two minutes from where the crash occurred, the release said.

The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was taken to the hospital for her injuries but was in stable condition as of Saturday morning, the release said. The driver of the Ford Fusion received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The intersection of Skibo and Morganton roads was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash but was reopened early Saturday morning, according to the release.

Anyone with information in the crash is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

