Escambia County, FL

'One of the best things the district has ever done for us.' Escambia Schools celebrate staff

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
Despite the heavy toll of staff shortages and teacher burn-out, Escambia County Public Schools is working to show their staff how appreciative they are and give them a taste of holiday spirit.

Jo McArthur, executive director for the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation, said part of her role is pulling the community together in support of the school district. One of the first ideas she executed was a special a “night out” for staff Friday night at the Blue Wahoo's Stadium, with about 1,300 Escambia County Public Schools employees − and guests − in attendance for a free holiday movie night.

“This is giving teachers a chance to breathe and enjoy their families. All day I was so excited about this,” said Whitney Hager, fourth-grade teacher at Kingsfield Elementary School. “Some of my teacher-mates are here with their husbands and their families. This is perfect.”

Solely pulling from donations made by community partners, the foundation was able to raise about $46,000 to treat district staff to see “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the big screen and indulge in free hot chocolate, popcorn and holiday treats. Staff were given one free guest with the option to add on up to four additional tickets for the rest of their family or friends for $5 each.

“It kind of started in discussion with (Superintendent) Dr. (Timothy) Smith and being on a focus group for the new strategic plan the school district is doing, and one of the pillars is employees,” McArthur said. “A lot of those people just kind of go to work and do their hard work every day and show up and do it…We wanted to recognize those people in a way.”

When the guests of the hour hurried up the stairs to the stadium, several decking the halls in red and green holiday pajamas, they were greeted by the familiar sound of whipped cream cans hard at work topping off hot cocoa and piping hot bags of popcorn being handed out to take on the field.

Everyone from principals to warehouse workers lined the string-lighted stadium, claiming their favorite sections with outstretched blankets brought in from their homes.

Even though the single event could never diminish the stressors they face on a day-to-day basis: it is a way to say thank you.

“They’re cleaning the schools and our administration buildings; they are driving the school buses. They’re delivering supplies from the warehouse to every school every day, they’re serving food in the cafeteria. I mean — we could not work or do what we do without that support staff,” McArthur said. “Those people that are turning out and showing up warms my heart, because I want to say thank you to them.”

For many, the movie night was enough to push the worries of the school day off until Monday and snuggle up with their friends and family.

Not only was Hager able to share the memory with the staff at her school, but also her children, who were thrilled at the sight of the hot chocolate alone.

"This is probably one of the best things the district has ever done for us," said Whitney Hager, a teacher for 13 years with Escambia County Public Schools.

Warehouse Operations Manager David Gardner said that during a typical workday, different departments will interact with one another over phone or email without ever really knowing the face behind the person. Events that allow different departments to cross paths and socialize make them collectively stronger as a team.

“Fellowship is monumental to organizations that are trying to make a change,” Gardner said. “It speaks volumes to what we’re trying to build. This is the kind of stuff that’s going to make us better.”

Christine Baker, principal of West Pensacola Elementary, said she was filled with emotion as she looked around and saw the staff who filled her school each day enjoying time with their families.

“I’ve seen several of my teachers,” she said. “Sitting down here and seeing the employees…it really touches me. They work so hard.”

Superintendent Tim Smith, who greeted the guests on the field at 6:30 p.m., shared a similar feeling.

“We appreciate our employees so much and we want them to know we think highly of them and hold them in the highest regard,” Smith said.

McArthur said that since the district is unable to use state or federal funds to pay for entertainment or food for staff, she plans to use her position with the foundation to continue fundraising for more similar events. But she is calling on the Escambia County community to offer their support as well.

“The new tagline for the school district is ‘we’re all in.’ And the foundation is all in, 100%. (But) the community has to be all in. The school district cannot fix education by ourselves. The issues are too long and have too many layers,” McArthur said. “It’s going to take the whole community, internally and externally, that is here behind us to fix or improve education in our area.”

Baker said that to serve the children well in the schools, the staff must be supported as well.

“That mission of being ‘all in for the kids’…the only way we can do that is to feel supported and (have) the atmosphere of unity. I think this definitely spreads that message,” she said.

Hager said more events like the night out would go a long way for teachers, especially those who have bene in the district for years.

“I love teaching, but there are days when I get stressed,” she said. “It (more district events) would definitely boost the morale and keep a light shining.”

