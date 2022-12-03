Top stories of the week: New restaurants, festive happenings and more

This week's top stories are a well-rounded bunch.

We take you through every Christmas event happening this month and every new restaurant that opened in November.

For some harder news, we broke news that a new residential apartment building is heading downtown, tackle a possible solution for Santa Rosa County School Districts 106% occupancy issue and more. Here's a roundup of stories available to subscribers only from the past week.

Christmas things to do in Pensacola: Parades, holiday markets and more

Not quite feeling the Christmas spirit yet? Fret not, this exhaustive list of all things Christmas will fix you right up.

Full story:Christmas things to do in Pensacola: Parades, holiday markets and more

Rezoning may be the fix for Santa Rosa schools as occupancy tops 106%

Full story:Wallace Lake K-8 school set to open in Pace next year. Here's how school zones may change:

The Santa Rosa County School Board is set to vote on a zoning change next week that could bring some relief to several schools that are currently over capacity.

The School Board hosted a rezoning workshop to discuss where students will be pulled from to fill the new Wallace Lake K-8 School in Pace, which is slated to open for the 2023-24 school year. The board will be voting on the rezoning plan at a Dec. 8 board meeting.

Joseph Harrell, the district’s assistant superintendent for administrative services, said if the 2023 rezoning plan is approved it could reduce crowding at schools such as Dixon Primary School and Sims Middle School, which were both at 106% capacity as of Sept. 16. The changes could also allow children to go to school closer to the communities they live in, Harrell said.

Eight new restaurants, bars opened in Pensacola area in November

Full story:New Pensacola restaurants: Eight new spots open in Pensacola area in November

It's time to take another look back at the new restaurants that opened in the Pensacola area this past month.

November saw the opening of six new restaurants, a new bar in Milton and even a new ice cream spot.

Pensacola's The Grid bar-cade fighting for beer, wine license

Full story:The Grid 'bar-cade' in Pensacola stopped from opening bar. How the owner's fighting back.

A new "bar-cade" in West Pensacola may be forced to do without a critical component: a bar.

Since March, Daniel Demeter, owner of The Grid Arcade, has been in a costly battle with Escambia County as he attempts to purchase his beer and wine license.

The Grid, located at located at 2414 N. Pace Blvd., took the west side of Pensacola by storm when it first opened in September, where it showcased over 30 retro arcade games that Demeter restored.

Demeter said he is currently able to operate as a package store where people can purchase beer and wine, but cannot consume it on the premises. Demeter's plan was always to have a bar on site, but he has been deemed out of a compliance for a county ordinance stating he must be 1,000 feet away from an active child-care center to sell beer and wine for on-site consumption.

Since the initial ruling on March 9, Demeter said he has spent $3,110 and about 150 hours of his time contesting the violation. But he has little progress to show for it.

New six-story, 242-unit residential building proposed for Pensacola

Full story:Downtown Pensacola may get new 6-story, 242-unit residential building on Garden Street

A new six-story, 242-unit residential building could be coming to downtown Pensacola.

STOA Group, a Louisiana-based development group, is proposing to build a new mixed-used development at 110 E. Garden St. called The Heights At East Garden District, according to development documents submitted to the city of Pensacola.

The proposed development is planned to be adjacent to the new East Garden District, which will host the new location of the Union Public House restaurant and a new, 150-room Tapestry Collection hotel by Hilton.

The building will feature a two-story parking deck with four stories of residential units. Additionally, the building will feature 12,000 square feet of retail space at street level and amenities on level two.

The residential units will surround two internal courtyards that include one pool accessed by residents from the third level.

Popular Pensacola taqueria to open Navy Boulevard location next month

Full story:Long-vacant IHOP on Navy Boulevard getting a delicious new tenant. See what's coming

Xiscali Mexican Taqueria is hard to miss at 1400 Barrancas Ave. with its bright, flame-orange walls and Aztec-inspired murals.

Now, owner Reina Medina is bringing a slightly more subtle second location to replace the former IHOP at 19 N. Navy Blvd. this December.

Medina said the new location is larger than the Barrancas taco spot and provides a more convenient option for those serving at Naval Air Station Pensacola.