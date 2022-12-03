ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Top stories of the week: New restaurants, festive happenings and more

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytbeI_0jWEQRbn00

This week's top stories are a well-rounded bunch.

We take you through every Christmas event happening this month and every new restaurant that opened in November.

For some harder news, we broke news that a new residential apartment building is heading downtown, tackle a possible solution for Santa Rosa County School Districts 106% occupancy issue and more. Here's a roundup of stories available to subscribers only from the past week.

Christmas things to do in Pensacola: Parades, holiday markets and more

Not quite feeling the Christmas spirit yet? Fret not, this exhaustive list of all things Christmas will fix you right up.

Full story:Christmas things to do in Pensacola: Parades, holiday markets and more

Rezoning may be the fix for Santa Rosa schools as occupancy tops 106%

Full story:Wallace Lake K-8 school set to open in Pace next year. Here's how school zones may change:

The Santa Rosa County School Board is set to vote on a zoning change next week that could bring some relief to several schools that are currently over capacity.

The School Board hosted a rezoning workshop to discuss where students will be pulled from to fill the new Wallace Lake K-8 School in Pace, which is slated to open for the 2023-24 school year. The board will be voting on the rezoning plan at a Dec. 8 board meeting.

Joseph Harrell, the district’s assistant superintendent for administrative services, said if the 2023 rezoning plan is approved it could reduce crowding at schools such as Dixon Primary School and Sims Middle School, which were both at 106% capacity as of Sept. 16. The changes could also allow children to go to school closer to the communities they live in, Harrell said.

Eight new restaurants, bars opened in Pensacola area in November

Full story:New Pensacola restaurants: Eight new spots open in Pensacola area in November

It's time to take another look back at the new restaurants that opened in the Pensacola area this past month.

November saw the opening of six new restaurants, a new bar in Milton and even a new ice cream spot.

Pensacola's The Grid bar-cade fighting for beer, wine license

Full story:The Grid 'bar-cade' in Pensacola stopped from opening bar. How the owner's fighting back.

A new "bar-cade" in West Pensacola may be forced to do without a critical component: a bar.

Since March, Daniel Demeter, owner of The Grid Arcade, has been in a costly battle with Escambia County as he attempts to purchase his beer and wine license.

The Grid, located at located at 2414 N. Pace Blvd., took the west side of Pensacola by storm when it first opened in September, where it showcased over 30 retro arcade games that Demeter restored.

Demeter said he is currently able to operate as a package store where people can purchase beer and wine, but cannot consume it on the premises. Demeter's plan was always to have a bar on site, but he has been deemed out of a compliance for a county ordinance stating he must be 1,000 feet away from an active child-care center to sell beer and wine for on-site consumption.

Since the initial ruling on March 9, Demeter said he has spent $3,110 and about 150 hours of his time contesting the violation. But he has little progress to show for it.

New six-story, 242-unit residential building proposed for Pensacola

Full story:Downtown Pensacola may get new 6-story, 242-unit residential building on Garden Street

A new six-story, 242-unit residential building could be coming to downtown Pensacola.

STOA Group, a Louisiana-based development group, is proposing to build a new mixed-used development at 110 E. Garden St. called The Heights At East Garden District, according to development documents submitted to the city of Pensacola.

The proposed development is planned to be adjacent to the new East Garden District, which will host the new location of the Union Public House restaurant and a new, 150-room Tapestry Collection hotel by Hilton.

The building will feature a two-story parking deck with four stories of residential units. Additionally, the building will feature 12,000 square feet of retail space at street level and amenities on level two.

The residential units will surround two internal courtyards that include one pool accessed by residents from the third level.

Popular Pensacola taqueria to open Navy Boulevard location next month

Full story:Long-vacant IHOP on Navy Boulevard getting a delicious new tenant. See what's coming

Xiscali Mexican Taqueria is hard to miss at 1400 Barrancas Ave. with its bright, flame-orange walls and Aztec-inspired murals.

Now, owner Reina Medina is bringing a slightly more subtle second location to replace the former IHOP at 19 N. Navy Blvd. this December.

Medina said the new location is larger than the Barrancas taco spot and provides a more convenient option for those serving at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola hit-and-run suspect turns himself in: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department said Jeff Michael Werowinski turned himself into county jail Tuesday night, according to Mike Wood with the PPD. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said is wanted for a felony hit-and-run crash, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar weekend shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. Darius Matthews, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police said Matthews surrendered […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Some restaurants offering take out or open on Christmas Day

Others offering events leading up to the holiday celebration. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Merry Christmas from the OBA Community Website. Whether you’re visiting for the holidays or you are a full-time resident, you’ll find several places open and ready to serve you for the holiday.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

More improvements coming to Gulf Shores Beach Walking District

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores is moving forward with the next phase of its Beach Walking District. The project will expand on the work already completed in phase one of the improvement project. The Beach Walking District is already integrated into the area closest to the intersection of...
GULF SHORES, AL
WMBB

Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy