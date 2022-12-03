ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Palafox Market fave FruitBless offering juice and smoothies at new Pensacola storefront

By Kalyn Wolfe
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCMst_0jWEQQj400

Ever since she could remember, Tatiana Uribe wanted to work in the fruit exporting industry.

While studying international business and living in her native Colombia, Uribe brought her business to life.

“My business began to take off,” Uribe said. “My products were in a restaurant called Crepes and Waffles, which is a Colombian restaurant chain similar to Panera Bread with hundreds of locations.”

More new businessCrumbl cookie store opening in Gulf Breeze to treat local's 'sweet teeth'

But after a while, Uribe was ready for a new chapter, recently coming to Pensacola with her family make that dream a reality.

“It is very hard to start a business in Colombia,” Uribe said. “For example, one of my machines cost $800. But in Colombia, that same machine would cost about $2,000. There’s a lot more opportunities to start your own business here.”

Monday, Uribe will be opening her first FruitBless brick and mortar location at 4115 Barrancas Ave in Pensacola.

“We will be opening on (Dec.) 5th at 8 a.m.,” Uribe said. “We will be adding food to this location, and I’m looking forward to introducing Pensacola to Colombian traditions. In Colombia, it’s not uncommon to serve pandebono, which is Colombian cheese bread, with your morning coffee.”

If you frequent the Palafox Market in downtown Pensacola, you may recognize Uribe and the FruitBless juices, pulps and smoothies she sells each Saturday. You may have also seen her frozen pulps at local places such as Ever’man and Apple Market. Rest assured, those will continue to be available at the new location.

“When you think of fruits, you may immediately think of apples, oranges,” Uribe said. “The fruits I use are native to Colombia. I have passion fruit, sugar mango, soursop and blackberries. I don’t add sugar unless they request it. People look for healthy options, and I’m also working to have food that is gluten free.”

More new business columns:

Uribe drives to Miami to pick up the imported produce herself. Uribe is a woman on the move, often with her three sons — a 13-year-old, a 10-year-old and an 18-month-old — in tow.

“I’m doing this for them,” Uribe said. “I love my kids and I have to set an example. When you start something new, it’ll always be hard in the beginning. But you have to keep going. Being at Palafox Market and people getting to know me opened doors. I believe that my new location will continue to open doors.”

FruitBless is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit fruitbless.co or call 786-327-6580.

Kalyn Wolfe is a freelance columnist for the News Journal. Send new business tips to pcolanewbiz@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Fort Walton Beach 2022 Christmas Parade

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sirens marked the start of the 2022 Fort Walton Beach Christmas Parade at the corner of Eglin Parkway and Frist St. Monday night. At 6:30, more than 90 floats trekked the parade route with spectators lining each side. WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins was live at the starting line […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
OBA

Some restaurants offering take out or open on Christmas Day

Others offering events leading up to the holiday celebration. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Merry Christmas from the OBA Community Website. Whether you’re visiting for the holidays or you are a full-time resident, you’ll find several places open and ready to serve you for the holiday.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
myzeo.com

What to Do During a Family Vacation in Destin, Florida

What if you could spend the day with your nearest and dearest while enjoying Destin, Florida’s gorgeous beaches, delicious restaurants, and warm Southern hospitality? Now you can, if you plan the right vacation. Planning the right family vacation can seem like a sea of adult decisions. But our extraordinary...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola hit-and-run suspect turns himself in: Pensacola Police

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.): The Pensacola Police Department said Jeff Michael Werowinski turned himself into county jail Tuesday night, according to Mike Wood with the PPD. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said is wanted for a felony hit-and-run crash, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Artists covering Mobile's Temple Downtown with massive tape mural

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A work of art coming to downtown Mobile. Tape art artists Michael Townsend and Leah Smith are creating a massive work of art on the outside of The Temple Downtown. Tape art is an evolving group of public artists who create large-scale temporary drawings and...
MOBILE, AL
wuwf.org

The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'

Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola 6 deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021: Report

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021. The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most […]
PENSACOLA, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Culinary Couple Realizes a Bayfront Dream Home

For James Briscione and Brooke Parkhurst, an island came first in their thinking — a kitchen island where they could chop and mix ingredients for their latest culinary creations. It would be a place where guests would gather and kids would do homework, and it would provide the ideal vantage point for watching the Blue Angels streak across the sky.
PENSACOLA, FL
Atlanta News

Under Armour Factory House Now Open at Tanger Outlets Foley

Tanger Outlets Foley announces that the refreshed Under Armour Factory House is now re-opened. “We are excited to be re-opening the Under Armour Factory House at Tanger Outlets Foley following several months of renovations. Under Armour continues to invest in direct-to-consumer channels and this new store will provide athletes with a more premium shopping experience,” said Under Armour District Manager Rick Meserve. “The new store is significantly larger in size, allowing us to have wider assortment of product, including an incredible selection of our footwear.”
FOLEY, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy