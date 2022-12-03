ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville's newest shopping center opens soon. Here's what to know.

By Andy Dossett, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpG9x_0jWEQOCq00

A new shopping center built from locally sourced shipping containers is set to open on the west side of Bartlesville before the end of the year.

The Westside Market is the vision of Danielle Weaver, who noticed significant changes in how business was done during the pandemic and decided to adapt to the new world.

"When COVID happened, that really changed the way we did business," she said of her State Farm office on Nowata Road. "A lot of our space and procedures became obsolete and people started working from home."

Weaver found herself in a large office space all to herself and wanted to use her resources more efficiently. She sold her old building and reinvested that money into her new venture.

She said she has always had an interest in building something out of shipping containers and felt like this was the right time to make a move.

"I like to do things that are interesting and unusual," she said. "I think there's a lot of missed opportunity on the west side."

With the new Osage Casino being built on U.S. Highway 60 and flourishing tourism in Pawhuska, Weaver feels she's in a prime location to take advantage of rising interest on the west side.

Her new shopping center will hold six total units at roughly 320 square feet each. Weaver will occupy four units, two for her insurance office and two for her boutique shops.

Bison Trading Oklahoma, a novelty gift store currently located in Washington Park Mall, and The Pet Nest, an online pet store that carries high-quality products, will find homes in the new shopping center. Weaver owns both and she thinks they are perfect for the location.

"Mostly, it's geared to retail shops − unique, smaller type businesses," she said. "Or it's really great for an online business that needs a small storefront."

Weaver is hoping more entrepreneurs will join her in revitalizing the west side of town.

"There are a couple of other women-owned businesses out here that are fairly new, like Sooner State Espresso and Tate's Tater Truck," she said. "I do hope that people will follow me out here to invest not only in business but in housing because Bartlesville does have a lack of affordable housing for people."

Comments / 11

SA Carroll
3d ago

We had a beautiful mall. It’s bit the dust. Wish it was as vibrant as it used to be. We had so many nice shops that moved out. Not many places to shop in this town anymore. I miss the wonderful stores that used to inhabit the mall. So sad.

Reply(5)
5
Related
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Christmas Wonderland Opens At Tulsa's Promenade Mall

There's a unique opportunity at Promenade Mall this year. You can be transported to the Christmas Wonderland Village with more than 20 different activities for kids to explore. The halls are decked, the lights are twinkling, and when you enter Promenade Mall's second floor, it's like stepping into another world.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Bartlesville holding free yard debris removal week

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Bartlesville: Water Supply Levels Drop; Conservation Needed

Drought conditions across the region have local water supply levels dropping below a comfortable level, prompting City staff to encourage Bartlesville residents to conserve wherever possible. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said this week that levels are at 69 percent of the City's available water supply, which puts the area...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Property Taxes Can Be Disputed

Property tax billings for Washington County have been going out since November with a due date of end of December to pay. If you are concerned about your billing amount, the County Assessor’s office says there is a way to protest it. Todd Mathis, Director of the County Assessor’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic

What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
CLAREMORE, OK
kggfradio.com

House Fire on North Park Boulevard in Coffeyville

A house on N Park Boulevard caught fire this morning in Coffeyville. The Coffeyville Fire Department, with the help of the Dearing and South Coffeyville Fire Departments, were able to control the flames around 9:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in smoke when responders arrived, and at least seven emergency...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

County Emergency Response Unit And Others Train Caney Valley USD 436 Faculty

Caney Valley USD 436 gave students an extended weekend as a training class on active shooters was provided to the teachers and staff. Caney Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff, Coffeyville PD, and Montgomery County Emergency Preparedness teamed up yesterday in a proactive move to train the Caney Valley faculty on what to do if the unthinkable happens. The county emergency response unit was on hand to advise and answer questions as well.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Plasma Cutter Now in Use in Washington County

In addition to its regular general items on the agenda each week that were considered and approved, the Washington County Commissioners were informed that the CNC parts cutter that was purchased earlier this year is now in operaton. District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle passed around a metal piece that showed...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Fire damages south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa groups build cold-weather shelters for stray cats

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa community groups are working to protect stray cats from the cold. Animal Aid of Tulsa, Outsiders TNR and Art Emporium 66 gathered at Art Emporium in west Tulsa Sunday to build cat shelters to provide a warm, safe place for unowned cats during the cold months.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade Featured Over 100 Floats

Over 100 floats, two marching bands and a ton of memories were all a part of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022!. The theme was Toyland and it was led by Grand Marshal Martin Garber who was driven by Kevin Potter in a 1958 Skyline Retractable. Even more special for Martin, it was also his birthday!
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rescue pup from Tulsa to be featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan will appear in the 2023 Puppy Bowl. Powder Puff is from Small Paws Animal Rescue and will be competing the game, which will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 12. The Puppy Bowl highlights animal rescues across the country and the staff members who...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa

A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy