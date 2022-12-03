Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This off-grid A-frame cabin in New Zealand is inspired by traditional Maori huts and the local coastal landscape
RTA Studio built a rustic A-frame cabin called the Dune Dormer on the beautiful Great Barrier Island in New Zealand. The cabin is heavily influenced by the traditional Pacific huts, and this is quite evident in the form it takes of a subtle gable roof hut, which creates a minimal impact on its surrounding landscape. Mimicking the traditional Maori huts, the Dune Dormer’s silhouette reminds you of a harbor standing upright on a dune, helping seafaring owners reach home.
yankodesign.com
This tiny hikers’ cabin is perched above the Italian Alpine Valley
Architecture studio BCW Collective designed an aluminum-clad hikers’ cabin overlooking the Italian Alpine Valley. Called Bivacco Brédy, the bivouac shelter is located in the Aosta Valley and was conceptualized by the family of Claudio Brédy, a local politician and Alpinist who died in 2017 during a mountain excursion.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers
A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eerie shape recorded along Outer Banks was creature rarely seen near beach, park says
A rare sighting of a live octopus in shallow water was caught on video at Cape Lookout National Seashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, according to the National Park Service. The video was posted Nov. 19 by the park and shows a vague shape that kept changing its appearance...
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive
Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python
The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
I visited a tiny American food store in Paris – take a look inside the shop filled with expats buying pricey American delicacies for the holidays
The Real McCoy is an American food store in Paris, located a 20-minute walk from the Eiffel Tower. It was filled with expats during Thanksgiving.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
Upworthy
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Watch Moment Huge Shark Jumps Onto Fishing Boat: 'We Were Lucky'
The skipper and his five passengers were relieved there was a windscreen between them and the shark as it thrashed around on deck.
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
