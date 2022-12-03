ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

News Radio 710 KEEL

Can You Leave Your 10 Year Old Home Alone in Louisiana?

Working parents know all too well the challenges of finding someone who's dependable and trustworthy to watch their children any time school is out. No matter whether it's for summer vacation, winter break, a snow day, or during the upcoming Christmas vacation, kids have a lot of time where they could possibly need adult supervision, but finding someone to handle the responsibility gets harder and harder every year.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Flu-like illness activity is high in Louisiana

Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning headlines on Dec. 5. Now that more people are back to traveling, what do you give the person who has been to lots of places but still has plans for more trips?. More than 110K La. residents cast early ballots statewide. Updated: 6 hours...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fight breaks out on parade route

The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway

COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
COVINGTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Five Louisiana Soldiers Charged With Drugging And Rape

Two Louisiana women have accused five separate Fort Polk soldiers of drugging and raping them. In a story originally reported from the Louisiana Radio Network, we learn that these two women, who are considered extremely credible, have accused the soldiers stationed at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, of giving them spiked alcohol and once they were rendered incapacitated, raping them.
ROSEPINE, LA
