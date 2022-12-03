Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
Commercial rezonings at 2 major Fayette intersections will bring big changes
On Peachtree City’s south border, a big change is afoot for the intersection of Ga. Highway 74 South and Ga. Highway 85. The Fayette County Commission is being asked to approve rezoning 12.6 acres on the southwest side of the intersection for a gas-station-convenience store with retail tenant space.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County sees steady stream of voters for runoff despite weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Despite the nasty weather and having to come out and vote a second time in a month, DeKalb County has seen a steady stream of voters enthusiastic about casting their ballots. “Get out and vote! Get out and vote,” said Raymond Smalls, who lives in...
Application now open for DeKalb County school superintendent job
Candidates can apply to be superintendent of the DeKalb County School District until Jan. 8.
City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project. The construction will extend...
fultoncountyga.gov
Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections to Host Two Election Day Press Briefings
The Department of Registration and Elections will host two Media Briefings on Election Day. The planned briefings, which will provide updates regarding the Election Day process are scheduled for mid-morning and following the close of all polling sites. (MEDIA BRIEFING #1) Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9 a.m. Fulton County...
fultoncountyga.gov
Board of Registration and Elections to Hold Special Called Meeting to Review Voter Challenges
During its regularly scheduled meeting, the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections will hold a series of hearings to review and resolve voter residency challenges. The Board is urging voters who have not been able to cast their ballot due to being challenged to attend the meeting on. Tuesday,...
Clayton County superintendent announces his last day, names interim superintendent
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent issued a statement Tuesday announcing his resignation plans. Dr. Morcease Beasley, Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer of Schools, said in his statement that his last day as superintendent would be Dec. 16th. He worked with the district for seven years.
State Election Board launches 2nd investigation into Cobb County after issue with absentee ballots
COBB COUNTY — The Georgia State Election Board told Channel 2 Action News they have launched their second investigation into Cobb County’s management of absentee ballots after the board learned some voters did not receive their ballots in a timely matter for the Dec. 6 runoff. The Cobb...
City of Atlanta sues APS, DeKalb schools over annexation law
Should properties annexed by Atlanta be zoned for Atlanta Public Schools? The city of Atlanta thinks so.
Clayton County Schools names Anthony Smith interim superintendent
The Clayton County Board of Education on Monday named Anthony Smith interim superintendent of the south metro Atlanta sc...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County
Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.
Second DeKalb sewer contractor accused of pandemic relief fraud
A business owner responsible for millions of dollars in important DeKalb County water and sewer projects has been charge...
Atlanta Public Schools’ employees to get retention payment this month
The Atlanta Board of Education approved spending $10.9 million to pay for the employee stipends.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
'Disco Kroger' in Buckhead officially closing this week
ATLANTA — It's the end of an era in Buckhead. After 47 years in business, the Kroger, better known as "Disco Kroger" is shutting its doors. The grocery store located at 3330 Piedmont Road in Atlanta will be officially closing on Friday. They said their lease ends in 2023 and redevelopment in the area continues.
Georgia peace officer group strips Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill of certification
The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council has stripped Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill of his certific...
fox5atlanta.com
erienewsnow.com
