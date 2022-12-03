ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'Disco Kroger' in Buckhead officially closing this week

ATLANTA — It's the end of an era in Buckhead. After 47 years in business, the Kroger, better known as "Disco Kroger" is shutting its doors. The grocery store located at 3330 Piedmont Road in Atlanta will be officially closing on Friday. They said their lease ends in 2023 and redevelopment in the area continues.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

ATLANTA, GA

