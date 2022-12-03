Read full article on original website
Police: Kan. burglary suspect locked resident out of apartment
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement arrested a Salina man early Tuesday after he allegedly entered a north Salina apartment without permission and attempted to lock out the man who lives there. Just before 1:30a.m., officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 10th Street in Salina and found two...
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone,...
Newton cabinet maker to shut down; hundreds will lose jobs
HARVEY COUNTY— The MasterBrand cabinet plant, 831 South Columbus in Newton is closing on December 15. The company announced the news to the 450 local employees on Monday. The company has also closed a plant in Lynchburg, Virginia this fall. Company officials cite a softening in the housing market...
Fireworks blamed for 300-acre blaze east of Salina
Fireworks tossed off to the side of the road are thought to have sparked a wind-whipped fire that burned approximately 300 acres east of Salina Thursday evening. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that multiple 911 calls just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday indicated that a grass fire near the intersection of S. Simpson Road and E. Magnolia Road was rapidly growing in intensity. The fire quickly spread to the north on the east side of S. Simpson Road.
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Police: Teen used stun gun on staff member at Kan. elementary school
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. A mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School, 2500 South Hiram Street, when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita and have arrested one suspect. On November 29th, WPD officers were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29th, WPD officers were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing under unusual circumstances, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Hutch council will consider proposal for $18M hotel, event center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
Events with many dignitaries for Kan. Cosmosphere this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Michelle McCartney with Cosmosphere notes that there will be a lot of witnesses to history at the First and Last Steps event Friday night on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. "We've got two moon walkers here tonight," McCartney said. "We've got Harrison Schmitt and we have Charlie...
Kirstie Alley, Kansas native, Emmy-winning actress dies at 71
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who's Talking,” died Monday. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Parker Erickson!
Congratulations to Parker Erickson of Ramona, the Week 13 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Parker, who scored 13 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
