Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 is my hardest film

Keanu Reeves claims that 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is "the hardest movie" that he has made. The 58-year-old actor is reprising his role as the assassin and explained that it is one of the most demanding projects of his movie career. Speaking at the CCXP convention in Brazil, Keanu said:...
Rian Johnson 'pushing' for Glass Onion to have longer cinema run

Rian Johnson is "pushing" for 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to return to cinemas. The murder mystery film was given a one-week theatrical run last month before it begins streaming on Netflix on December 23. Netflix chief Reed Hastings said that the company left "lots" of money on the...
Kate Winslet addresses The Holiday 2 rumours

Kate Winslet has "never" been approached for 'The Holiday 2'. The 47-year-old actress - who starred in the 2006 festive favourite alongside Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black - has responded to reports claiming a sequel is in development with the quartet poised to reprise their roles. However, Kate...
I'm beautiful in real life, says Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer wishes she could "bottle" how she feels about herself. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to hit back at her critics, with Keke saying she's "beautiful in real life" because of who she is, rather than what she looks like. The Hollywood star - who has...

