Read full article on original website
Related
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County Board Reorganizes, Harris Named Chairman
The Fayette County Board held a re-organizational meeting on Monday as board members were sworn in for new terms and the board leadership were chosen. With the Census leading to all board members running for election and re-election in November, all new and returning board members in attendance were sworn in. After the board was seated, Jake Harris was nominated and unanimously approved by a vote of 11-0 to serve as Chairman of the Board, taking a step up from his previously held position of Vice Chairman. Merrell Collins was then approved as the Vice Chairman. With all board members having to run for election in November, a drawing then needed to be held for board members to reset onto a staggered election cycle with each district having a member serving a two-year term and one serving a four-year term. By way of coin flip, board members Jake Harris, Mack Payne, Michael Butts, Pat Click, Ashley Towler, James Wehrle and Scott Ray will serve four-year terms. Board members Joe Wills, Merrell Collins, Casey Cameron, Ryan Tompkins, Glenda Bartels, Doug Knebel and whoever is appointed to fill the vacancy in District 7, will all be on two-year terms. Chairman Harris then read through the list of committee appointments with the board approving the appointments by a vote of 11-0. To close the new business portion of the meeting, the board approved the re-authorization of the county by-laws before adjourning. The full monthly county board meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 7:00pm with the Finance Committee being held at 6:30pm prior to the full board meeting.
vandaliaradio.com
Sen Plummer holds Youth Advisory Council Fall Meeting at K-C Vandalia Campus
State Senator Jason Plummer held the fall meeting of the Youth Advisory Council on Monday in Vandalia. The meeting was held at the Kaskaskia College-Vandalia Campus from 10 to 2:30 on Monday. Senator Plummer was very impressed with the turnout. The council includes students from all the schools in the...
WAND TV
Springfield District #186 OKs purchase of land on 11th St.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Public School District #186 has approved the purchase of land at 11th St. and Stevenson Dr. for a new school. The former site of Allis Chalmers would replace Laketown, Southern View, and Hazel Dell Elementary Schools pending resolution of environmental concerns. The vote passed...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff appoints new detective and sergeant
Marion County’s new Sheriff Kevin Cripps has announced two promotions. Deputy Jordan JJ Johnson will move to the role of Detective. He began his career at the sheriff’s department in 2016 as a part-time Corrections Officer, became full-time in 2018, and was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2020.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Officials Will Observe Moment of Silence Ahead of Tornado Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy. Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of...
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Illinois oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man receives 18 year prison term for armed violence in Jefferson County Court
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed violence. Anthony J.G. Barnes had entered a guilty to the Class X charge in Jefferson County Court at Mt. Vernon in October and had been free on personal recognizance bond pending the Thursday sentencing hearing. Assistant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, December 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Kinmundy man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated domestic battery. Deputies tracked down Jacob Elliston of North Monroe after a female went to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of injuries. 45-year-old Travis Landes of McCarty Road in Kinmundy was arrested...
vandaliaradio.com
Girard Man Sentenced For Distributing Meth And Gun Charge
(Springfield, IL) — A Girard man is being sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Prosecutors say the Illinois Department of Corrections conducted a compliance check on Michael Pitman’s home in May of 2021. There they discovered over 90 grams of meth and two firearms. One of the firearms was stolen. Pitman pleaded guilty in July.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating...
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
Update 3:25pm The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said […]
advantagenews.com
Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital
A car crashed and overturned Friday afternoon along Route 16 in Macoupin County near Gillespie. Illinois State Police tell The Big Z it happened around 12:20 PM, west of Whitefield Road. Troopers say the driver of the car attempted to pass another vehicle while heading eastbound. The car left the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested on felony drug charges following weekend traffic stop
Two Centralia residents were arrested on felony drug charges following a Sunday morning traffic stop. The driver, 21-year-old Blake Smith of East 3rd Street, was initially arrested for driving on a suspended license and on two outstanding Washington County warrants. During the search of the vehicle, two baggies with a total of 9.5 grams of what field tested as meth were recovered, along with a few small empty baggies, a digital scale, and a drug pipe with meth residue. Smith then had charges of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia added.
Comments / 0