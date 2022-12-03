The Fayette County Board held a re-organizational meeting on Monday as board members were sworn in for new terms and the board leadership were chosen. With the Census leading to all board members running for election and re-election in November, all new and returning board members in attendance were sworn in. After the board was seated, Jake Harris was nominated and unanimously approved by a vote of 11-0 to serve as Chairman of the Board, taking a step up from his previously held position of Vice Chairman. Merrell Collins was then approved as the Vice Chairman. With all board members having to run for election in November, a drawing then needed to be held for board members to reset onto a staggered election cycle with each district having a member serving a two-year term and one serving a four-year term. By way of coin flip, board members Jake Harris, Mack Payne, Michael Butts, Pat Click, Ashley Towler, James Wehrle and Scott Ray will serve four-year terms. Board members Joe Wills, Merrell Collins, Casey Cameron, Ryan Tompkins, Glenda Bartels, Doug Knebel and whoever is appointed to fill the vacancy in District 7, will all be on two-year terms. Chairman Harris then read through the list of committee appointments with the board approving the appointments by a vote of 11-0. To close the new business portion of the meeting, the board approved the re-authorization of the county by-laws before adjourning. The full monthly county board meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 7:00pm with the Finance Committee being held at 6:30pm prior to the full board meeting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO