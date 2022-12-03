Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Motley Fool
Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries Have Begun: What Investors Should Know
The EV pioneer's "Semi Delivery Event" celebrated the first delivery of a Tesla Semi, which went to PepsiCo. The Semi reportedly has three times the power of any diesel truck currently on the road. Tesla plans to add Semi "megachargers" to its Supercharger network. You’re reading a free article with...
Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November
The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Top Speed
The Tesla Semi Finally Hits The Road; But Crucially, Did Musk Deliver?
Tesla delivered its long-awaited first production version of an electric semi-truck last Thursday evening. The semi-trucks first delivery for PepsiCo came five years after CEO Elon Musk revealed the commercial vehicle. The Semi Delivery Event celebrated that momentous milestone, which promises innovation in the transportation industry as we have known it. About a month ago, Tesla announced that this event was going to be held on December 1st, and revealed that the unveiling will only include a small number of investors and partners.
GM Ready To Build New Electric Delivery Vans
Though it has little impact on private vehicle owners, General Motor's new BrightDrop brand has an exciting new announcement. BrightDrop has just opened the first full-scale electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Canada with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford present at the ceremony. GM's CAMI Assembly plant was retooled to build the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo 600, which completed a world record delivery run for FedEX earlier this year by driving 260 miles without stopping.
Bring Home This Highly Original 428 Powered 1969 Shelby GT500
You have heard of barn finds...this 1969 Shelby is a basement find. When it comes to classic Mustangs, it doesn't get much better than a 1969 Shelby GT500. The 1969 Mustang Shelby GT500 was received by the public well, and the release went off without a hitch. The 1969 model was restyled to be distinct with a restyled front facia, and the grille and headlights were shrouded in chrome trim. The rectangular light were now located in the new position below the GT500’s front bumper. Its hood now had three individual air scoops and the signature striping ran the length of the car on each side. This basement find Mustang is being offered by the Becker Auto Group, and can complete your Ford Mustang collection.
BMW Could Hike Prices Of 41 Models To Curb Inflation
According to a source, BMW is going to hike prices anywhere from 1.2% to nearly 4% on a litany of models in its lineup for the upcoming 2023 model year. The most egregious include the BMW 330e and 7 Series. Allegedly, the hikes are a result of inflation. Automakers have been slowly raising prices for their models to compensate, as well as in response to lingering effects from last year's supply shortages.
Ford Gets a Big Win
Ford is ramping up its efforts to become one of the biggest players in electric vehicles. Like champions preparing for the most important competitions of their careers, the Blue Oval has meticulously crafted its plans. Every detail counts. A mistake can be costly because it can give competitors an advantage -- or create an obstacle that can delays design and production.
Tesla Model X And Model S Want To Challenge Luxury Big Guns With New Rear Screens
Tesla's Model X and Model S are set to receive a considerable infotainment upgrade if a leaked image (seen below) is anything to go by. The picture, shared by a Tesla Owners Club Romania member, depicts a thoroughly updated rear screen for the range-topping models. While the screen appears to be the same size, the surface is notably larger than the existing version, thanks to a slimmer bezel.
Ford Sells More EVs Than Any Other Brand In America (Except One)
Ford's electric vehicle range has contributed to strong sales for the Blue Oval, with the entire EV range contributing to impressive figures in November. The F-150 Lightning continues to prove popular with customers; Ford sold 2,062 examples of the electric pickup truck last month. Since its official launch in late May, 13,258 units have been purchased by customers across the country.
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
This has been a bad year for investors, but these good companies are being overlooked.
AEye, Owl Autonomous Imaging, and GPR Present Briefing on Latest Automotive Mobility Sensing Technologies at U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel’s Residence in Tokyo
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- On December 6, 2022 AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), Owl Autonomous Imaging (Owl AI), and GPR presented the latest solutions in automotive sensing and transportation technologies at a briefing for Japanese automotive industry executives hosted by Ambassador Rahm Emanuel at the United States Embassy in Tokyo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005278/en/ Ambassador Rahm Emanuel shares opening remarks at a reception with technology leaders from AEye, Owl AI, and GPR. (Photo Credit: The U.S. Embassy)
Munro MK_1 Is A Hardcore EV Off-Roader Built To Last 50 Years
The first Scottish manufacturer in more than four decades has been teasing us with tidbits of information about its new EV for weeks, but here it is in all its simplistic glory. This is the Munro MK_1, and it's a no-nonsense electric workhorse. Munro claims it's the most capable fully...
Take A Look At One Of The Best Porsche Collections On The Planet
A Belgian Porsche enthusiast by the name of Johan-Frank Dirickx (with around 50 of the sports cars) has opened up about his obsession with the Stuttgart-based automaker's creations, recounting how the love affair began when he was just 10 years old. At the time, his grandfather, Jim Delwiche, asked, "Johan, what kind of car do you think I should buy? A Porsche or a Corvette?" It's pretty apparent which he chose, but he insists that his collection is about quality, not quantity. That's certainly true, as we're about to see.
Motley Fool
Got $300? 4 Sensational Stocks That Make for Rock-Solid End-of-Year Buys
We've hit the homestretch of what's been a challenging year for Wall Street and investors. Investors don't need a large cash pile to take advantage of amazing deals during the 2022 bear market. These phenomenal stocks are industry leaders begging to be bought with $300. You’re reading a free article...
Autonomous Vehicle Startup Motional Appears To Be In Financial Trouble
Hyundai-backed autonomous vehicle startup Motional has cut its workforce this week, reports TechCrunch. This news comes barely a month after the Ford- and Volkswagen-backed Argo AI was forced to shut down due to costs and is indicative of a broader downturn in the tech sector, which has been seeing numerous layoffs in recent months.
Nissan CEO Wants More Time To Meet Inflation Reduction Act's Demands
Like some other automakers, Nissan wants a longer grace period to meet the stipulations of the Inflation Reduction Act, which prevents many electric vehicles from qualifying for local incentives unless they meet the Act's strict demands. Primarily, the IRA requires automakers to manufacture EVs in North America to reduce their reliance on China.
Carbon-Bodied Ford GT Will Have 1,500 HP Of Le Mans-Derived Fury
The original do-over Ford GT was a 550-horsepower supercharged V8 monster. But someone out there thinks it still needs roughly 1,000 hp more. GT1 isn't just a race car classification. The Michigan-based shop will turn your circa 2005 GT into a carbon-bodied, winged, 1,500+ horsepower racing monster. GT1 bought the...
CarBuzz.com
