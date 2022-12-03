Read full article on original website
Benedict Cumberbatch added to The Book of Clarence cast
Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the cast of 'The Book of Clarence'. The 46-year-old star is attached to feature in Jeymes Samuel's movie that began production in Italy on Monday (05.12.22). James McAvoy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Marianne Jean-Baptiste have also joined the movie. LaKeith Stanfield...
The Holiday gets a sequel
A sequel to 'The Holiday' is in development. The new festive movie is expected to revisit the relationships between lead quartet Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black and is set to head into production in 2023. The original 2006 film saw Winslet's character Iris Simpkins swap her...
Robert Downey Jr feels partly to blame for Hollywood putting franchises before 'personality'
Robert Downey Jr. thinks he contributed to a Hollywood trend of putting franchises before "principle and personality". The 'Iron Man' actor - who played billionaire Tony Stark and his superhero alter ego in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has reflected on his role in the way the movie industry has changed from when he first took on the character in 2008.
Rian Johnson 'pushing' for Glass Onion to have longer cinema run
Rian Johnson is "pushing" for 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to return to cinemas. The murder mystery film was given a one-week theatrical run last month before it begins streaming on Netflix on December 23. Netflix chief Reed Hastings said that the company left "lots" of money on the...
