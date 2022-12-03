Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is...
NBC Los Angeles
Pepe Becomes Second-Oldest Player to Score in a World Cup vs. Switzerland
Pepe pushed Portugal's lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute against Switzerland in their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. On a corner kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, Pepe made a run from the edge of the box and soared over Swiss center back Manuel Akanji to put his name in the record books.
LTA fined $1m by ATP for banning Russian players from tournaments
The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined $1m (£820,000) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players. It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban imposed this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
NBC Los Angeles
Cristiano Ronaldo Cheers Teammates From Bench, Checks in Late During Portugal's Win
Cristiano Ronaldo was in unfamiliar territory, sitting on the bench as Portugal’s match at the World Cup began. It was the first time the soccer legend did not start a FIFA World Cup match for Portugal since 2006 in the group stage. Ronaldo, the only player to ever score a goal in five different World Cups, eventually got onto the pitch. It was just 74 minutes later than normally expected.
Zelensky named Time magazine ‘Person of the Year’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” on Wednesday after being one of 10 individuals or groups placed on a shortlist earlier this week.
NBC Los Angeles
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home
Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
NBC Los Angeles
The Easiest Way to Travel Full Time? See What a 28-Year-Old Paid for an Apartment on a Cruise Ship
Austin Wells loves to travel the world. But he doesn't like long flights, jet lag or an unsettled routine. And that's why, Wells, who is 28 and lives in San Diego, leased a residence on board a luxury boat that he will move into — and work remotely from — for at least three years as it sails around the world. It comes complete with medical services, a farmer's market, private kitchens and an exercise center, along with 24-hour room service, a co-working space and spa.
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Pledges to Ramp Up Supplies of Natural Gas to Britain as Biden and Sunak Seek to Cut Off Russia
LONDON — The U.K. and U.S. are forming a new energy partnership focused on boosting energy security and reducing prices. In a statement Wednesday, the U.K. government said the new partnership would "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables."
NBC Los Angeles
Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
NBC Los Angeles
Jack Dorsey's Block Backs Bitcoin Mining Company That Wants to Bring 25-Cent Electricity to Rural Africa
Jack Dorsey's digital payments firm Block and Alyse Killeen's bitcoin-focused venture firm Stillmark, have led a $2 million seed investment into Gridless. Gridless designs, builds and operates bitcoin mining sites alongside small-scale renewable energy producers in rural Africa where excess energy is not utilized. ACCRA, GHANA — Up until February,...
