Austin Wells loves to travel the world. But he doesn't like long flights, jet lag or an unsettled routine. And that's why, Wells, who is 28 and lives in San Diego, leased a residence on board a luxury boat that he will move into — and work remotely from — for at least three years as it sails around the world. It comes complete with medical services, a farmer's market, private kitchens and an exercise center, along with 24-hour room service, a co-working space and spa.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO