18-year-old and 15-year-old killed in crash on SR-73 in Clinton County
Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on SR-73 in Clinton County, near Chester Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
Man crashes vehicle into tree, crosses I-75 on foot before being hit and killed
I-75 northbound just after the Brent Spence Bridge was closed for nearly five hours after an early morning crash in the West End neighborhood
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Emergency Crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
UPDATE: 85-year-old Brookville man identified after fatal crash
BROOKVILLE — Troopers have identified a man who died after a crash in Brookville Monday evening. Around 5 p.m. crews were called to the 700 block of Arlington Road to reports of a car into a pole, according to Sergeant Bradley Hess with Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hess said...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dies weeks after serious crash in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A man has died nearly a month after a serious crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County coroner's report. It happened on Nov. 12 around 3:46 p.m. when Cincinnati police were called to investigate a serious crash in the 400 block of Elberon Avenue.
Fox 19
School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
Fox 19
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
Police: Dog stolen from yard found and returned
According to the Dayton Police Department, 1-year-old miniature schnauzer Gonzo was believed to have been stolen out of the backyard of a home on Alwildy Avenue on Nov. 28.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Northside
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries at 4125 Hamilton Avenue in Northside, in front of the bank. Traffic is obstructed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Ludlow early Monday morning, according to Captain Bart Beck with the City of Ludlow Division of Police. Police were called to the area of Elm and Hellen streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a person...
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
WLWT 5
Police responding to report of UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a UPS driver robbed at gunpoint at 2420 Harrison Avenue in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
Fox 19
Norwood man accused of charging teens with machete
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges after police say he charged a group of teens with a machete and a taser. It happened Friday around 5 p.m. in Norwood at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Smith Road. “I seen a man carrying a machete and a taser,” said...
Fox 19
2 people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Riverside, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Medics took two people to the hospital following a three-car crash in Riverside Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of River Road around 1 p.m. for the report of the crash right in front of the American Legion Hall.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries at Police Memorial Drive in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries at Police Memorial Drive in Covington. Emergency units responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after being hit by car while crossing I-75 after crash
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle after crashing along I-75 near Linn Street. It happened around 12:22 a.m. when Cincinnati police were called to I-75 for a fatal crash. Police said 27-year-old Samuel Zerihun was driving on the interstate entrance ramp when he...
WLWT 5
Report of a hit-skip crash on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Report of a hit-skip crash on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale, unknown injuries. Police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
