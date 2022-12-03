ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Emergency Crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man dies weeks after serious crash in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A man has died nearly a month after a serious crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County coroner's report. It happened on Nov. 12 around 3:46 p.m. when Cincinnati police were called to investigate a serious crash in the 400 block of Elberon Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Norwood man accused of charging teens with machete

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges after police say he charged a group of teens with a machete and a taser. It happened Friday around 5 p.m. in Norwood at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Smith Road. “I seen a man carrying a machete and a taser,” said...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries at Police Memorial Drive in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries at Police Memorial Drive in Covington. Emergency units responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a hit-skip crash on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Report of a hit-skip crash on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale, unknown injuries. Police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
SPRINGDALE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy