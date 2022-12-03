ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull vs. Bear: Lemonade

By Connor Allen and Zane Fracek
 4 days ago

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock has fallen a lot this year. Despite the increased risks and lower stock price, Zane Fracek believes that it could be a winner over the long term. Connor discusses the other side with his bearish thesis for the company. Tune in to this video to hear both the bull and the bear case for Lemonade.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 2, 2022.

Connor Allen has positions in Lemonade. Zane Fracek has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Connor and Zane are both affiliates of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

