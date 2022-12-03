2 dead, 1 critical in triple shooting, crash in South Austin

2 killed, 1 critically wounded in South Austin Shooting 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are killed, and a woman is critically wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue around 11:17 p.m.

Police said a man in his 20s and a 29-year-old woman were in a vehicle driving southbound on Cicero when a beige SUV approached and began firing shots at their vehicle.

The man was shot in the left side of the head, thigh, and armpit and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman was shot in the head, back, and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was discovered a short distance away from the shooting after his car crashed into another vehicle, police said.

He was shot in the back and was also transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody.

Area four detectives are investigating.