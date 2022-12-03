ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Veterans Navigation Network seeks mentor candidates for holidays

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Veterans Navigation Network is currently seeking peer mentor candidates to make sure veterans' needs are supported as the holidays arrive. On Monday, Gov. Greg Gianforte highlighted the VNN for their work to serve Montana veterans during the governor's 12 Days of Giving. You can apply...
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Open Letter to the Muslim MMA Fighter in Montana

I got a chance to watch the MMA fights in Billings, Montana this past Saturday night. It was the Fusion Fight league's "Season's Beatings" mixed martial arts event at the Metra. It was a great time as always. They always start the fights with the pledge, a prayer for fighter...
Two shot during casino robbery in Billings

The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
